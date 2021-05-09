Backtest with custom currency
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?
Ali Kamal:
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?
That's strange, I don't have it in my MT5 tester, neither the other field on left.
Eleni Anna Branou:Just enter random value as currency and you will have it.
That's strange, I don't have it in my MT5 tester, neither the other field on left.
Alain Verleyen:
Just enter random value as currency and you will have it.
Just enter random value as currency and you will have it.
Thank you Alain, I didn't know that and I don't get the meaning of a 'random' currency.
I think its spread
Ali Kamal :
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava , 05/20/20/09 19:09
The number of digits after the decimal point in the deposit currency, if there is no information in the market overview.
Introduced for testing cryptocurrencies
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