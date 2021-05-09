Backtest with custom currency

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Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?
 
Ali Kamal:
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?

That's strange, I don't have it in my MT5 tester, neither the other field on left.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

That's strange, I don't have it in my MT5 tester, neither the other field on left.

Just enter random value as currency and you will have it.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Just enter random value as currency and you will have it.

Thank you Alain, I didn't know that and I don't get the meaning of a 'random' currency.

 
I think its spread
 
Ali Kamal :
Hi, I'm trying to Backtest with this broker that has its own currency. and I got this new field I don't know what it is. can someone help me out?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Errors, bugs, questions

Slava , 05/20/20/09 19:09

The number of digits after the decimal point in the deposit currency, if there is no information in the market overview.

Introduced for testing cryptocurrencies


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