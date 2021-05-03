Possibility to change the "Signal Account"
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi:
Hi Guys
I have a signal with Demo account and working from 6 month ago.
Unfortunately because I did not use that demo account for 10 days the broker has disabled that demo account.
Now I have problem with that signal, I had try to contact the broker support but they told there is no way to restore that account.
Now my question is If I open a new demo account can I continue that signal with my new demo account?
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
