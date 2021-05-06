New Build 2900

Hi,
I can’t find the topic about the new features of the MT5  build 2900.
Is there anyone? 

 
It's a beta, don't use it if you don't want to be a betatester. Actually I only have 2899 as last beta.
 
Alain Verleyen:
It's a beta, don't use it if you don't want to be a betatester.
Holy! It was not my intention. I don’t know why my platform updated to a beta version.
Is it possible to downgrade without install it in a new folder? 
 
You probably have connected to a Metaquotes server ?

To downgrade you need to copy terminal64.exe, metaeditor64.exe and metatester64.exe. Current release is 2875.

 
Yeah. I think it is.
Thank you very much Alain!

 
Hi. Where can I get a copy or link for the build 2875? I can't run my EAs after MT5 has autoupdated.
 
Me too. Specifically backtesting with symbols in the watch.
Backtest with interface give results, backtesting with otimization, no results.
 

My metatrader also upgraded to version 2900.

I can't find version 2875 anywhere. @Guilherme Mendonca Did you manage to download this version somewhere ???


After the update, the backtest is taking 5 times longer with the same EA.

Does anyone else have this problem?

 

This is the post (below) with the link to the google drive with all the builds starting from MT3 for example (it is in Winrar archive).


 
@Alain Verleyen, for your Bug list:

int testerHandle;

int OnInit() {

  testerHandle  = iMACD(Symbol(),Period(),9, 30,10,PRICE_CLOSE);
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnTick() {

  Print( "BarsCalculated:"+BarsCalculated(testerHandle)+" Bars:"+ Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT) );
  return;
}


Backtesting with visual mode:

Visual backtest

Backtesting with NO visual mode:

Otimization Disabled no graphics


Tks


Airton

 
Not a bug.

Your code doesn't use the indicator, so it's never updated. It's an optimization.

In visual mode, the indicator is on the chart, so automatically updated.

You should also check the documentation for 

#property tester_everytick_calculate
