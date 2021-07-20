Spammed by a Signal I have not even subscribed to!!!
If it is channel so - unsubscribe. If they/he/she subscribe to you the second time so - report/complain, and moderators/admins will ban this spammer or delete his profile.
That is not good enough, Metaquotes have a duty to ensure that users information is not used without permission, nobody should be able to subscribe other users to a channel without permission. This has been going on for a while now I see others have had the same problem it should be resolved not tolerated.
Where are these channels to be found please?
Just out of my own curiosity to understand this, but can other users simply add whomever they want to their channels without requiring confirmation from the other party?
Do you mean that anyone can create a channel and then add to that channel any user and then SPAM them?
That does not seem like a very safe system if anyone can do that!
Just out of my own curiosity to understand this, but can other users simply add whomever they want to their channels without requiring confirmation from the other party?
Do you mean that anyone can create a channel and then add to that channel any user and then SPAM them?
That does not seem like a very safe system if anyone can do that!
It is not, and should be stopped, not fixed after the act.
That is not good enough, Metaquotes have a duty to ensure that users information is not used without permission, nobody should be able to subscribe other users to a channel without permission. This has been going on for a while now I see others have had the same problem it should be resolved not tolerated.
Where are these channels to be found please?
Look at the following posts (replies by admin which I reposted from Russian forum - yes, it was discussed sometime ago):
- 2019.03.05
- www.mql5.com
Sergey, those seem to be about Private Messaging and not this Channel thing. Shouldn't the Channels not allow adding users without first requesting permission? They have that for the Friend request, why did they not do the same for Channels, or am I just understanding it incorrectly?
I'm not trying to be nasty. I am just trying to understand!
Look at the following posts (replies by admin which I reposted from Russian forum - yes, it was discussed sometime ago):
Sergey, I know you are trying to help but quoting how to deal with it after the fact is not a solution.. how hard can it be to stop it happening in the first place? It is not a solution to just clean up afterwards that does not resolve the problem, and like it or not we are "online users" and Metaquotes has our personal data and they should fix this like any other online company would.
I don't even know how to find these channels/subscriptions so I certainly cannot have subscribed to them..
It was already discussed.
And reply was the following:
- if someone subscribed you to the channel for the first time so you can unsubscribe by yourself (and you can press Complain link informing admins about it if you want to);
- if someone subscribed you the second time - press Complain link.
And the profile of the spammer will be completely deleted from this mql5 portal (yes, admins are deleting the profiles of the spammers in regular basis; 3 profiles were deleted today as I see).
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As to the proposal concerning the following: "user should agree to be subscribed to the channel" so many users made this proposal (it was discussed in past), and MQ was reading it. As far as I know - the chat system (messaging system) is improving all the time, and I hope that this channel system will be improved as well.
It was already discussed.
And reply was the following:
- if someone subscribed you to the channel for the first time so you can unsubscribe by yourself (and you can press Complain link informing admins about it if you want to);
- if someone subscribed you the second time - press Complain link.
And the profile of the spammer will be completely deleted from this mql5 portal (yes, admins are deleting the profiles of the spammers in regular basis; 3 profiles were deleted today as I see).
----------------
As to the proposal concerning the following: "user should agree to be subscribed to the channel" so many users made this proposal (it was discussed in past), and MQ was reading it. As far as I know - the chat system (messaging system) is improving all the time, and I hope that this channel system will be improved as well.
well I am not going to argue further about it other than to say, if a company has the ability to stop unsolicited subscriptions then it should do so and not just rely on banning offenders - pretty sure the online laws will cover that and Metaquotes is in the EU now...
but I still don't even understand where these channels are or get created, where is it on this website? how could I find one if I actually wanted to subscribe to one?
thanks
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I am being heavily spammed from a signal I did not even subscribed to, 8 messages in a few minutes - see picture...
This is the third time in a week (different signals) how is this possible? how can they subscribe me to their signal without my permission Metaquotes need to fix this...