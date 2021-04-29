Help MQL5 Math functions converted to MQL4 code
I would like to incorporate some of the MQL5 Predefined Math code into MQL4 if possible. I'm not sure if this can be done. I received many errors when compiling Math.mgh from MQL5 onto MQL4
("i" Variables were already defined) as well as (MathArccosh"-no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call) error.
Any insight, or help would be much appreciated thank you!!
Below are the Math files from MQL5 that I would be interested in converting onto MQL4
The "i Variables were already defined" error, is because the the "strict" property is required in the primary parent file.
However, even with that, there are still too many warning and errors due to the differences between MQL4 and MQL5, mainly because there are many root math functions that are not available in MQL4, such as: MathArccosh, MathArctan2, MathLog1p, MathExpm1, MathSinh, etc.
So, if you recreate those missing math functions in MQL4, to mimic their MQL5 equivalents, then you should be able get the "Math" include files to work on both systems.
The "i Variables were already defined" error, is because the the "strict" property is required in the primary parent file.
However, even with that, there are still too many warning and errors due to the differences between MQL4 and MQL5, mainly because there are many root math functions that are not available in MQL4, such as: MathArccosh, MathArctan2, MathLog1p, MathExpm1, MathSinh, etc.
So, if you recreate those missing math functions in MQL4, to mimic their MQL5 equivalents, then you should be able get the "Math" include files to work on both systems.
Thank you that makes sense. I'll see if I can Work it out.
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Has any one converted MQL5 Math functions such as "Beta, Exponential, Gamma" and or others from the MQL5 subfolder include>Math>stat to MQL4 code ??
I would like to incorporate some of the MQL5 Predefined Math code into MQL4 if possible. I'm not sure if this can be done. I received many errors when compiling Math.mgh from MQL5 onto MQL4
("i" Variables were already defined) as well as (MathArccosh"-no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call) error.
Any insight, or help would be much appreciated thank you!!
Below are the Math files from MQL5 that I would be interested in converting onto MQL4