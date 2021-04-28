My copy trade will open another trade, please help.
If you have "Synchronize positions without confirmations" so the system will synchronize your positions/orders with the signal provider all the time without your confirmation. Means: if your position was closed (by take profit or by stop loss) but same position is still open for providers - the sygnal system will open position once again for you.
More - read this thread: Signal synchronization
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What to do?
Untick Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal subscriber. 43 positions were open and closed on my account when only 4 were sent by the provider.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.10.01 17:52
The problem is on your side, not on the signal provider or MQL5 signal copying system.
Even though the signal provider opened 4 positions you opened 43, because you ticked the: Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, option in Signals settings.
That means that even though the position was still open on the signal provider's side, you hit your SL or TP level and you positions were closed.
Right after that the signal copying system was synchonizing your positions with the signal's and opened the positions again, because these were still open on the signal provider's side.
All this is happening due to large slippage between your broker/server and that of the signal provider.
My advice is to untick the: Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in signals settings (MT >> Tools >> Options >> Signals), so you will close each position right after the signal provider does.
- 2020.02.27
- www.mql5.com
If you have "Synchronize positions without confirmations" so the system will synchronize your positions/orders with the signal provider all the time without your confirmation. Means: if your position was closed (by take profit or by stop loss) but same position is still open for providers - the sygnal system will open position once again for you.
More - read this thread: Signal synchronization
----------------
What to do?
Untick Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
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Please help my trade auto open trade with the same TP & SL set. The signal provider only trade 1, but my mt4 open another.
Please help as this is not the 1st time, it happen before and it causes me to loss on trade.