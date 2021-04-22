How to follow a signal when Indice names are slightly different (.DE30Cash V. Ger30m V Dax30)
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
read this small thread with similar question discussed: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
So there is no way to map the names, since they are the same indice price?
So there is no way to map the names, since they are the same indice price?
Check the thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553 and check specification of the symbol in Metatrader (and use some script to check limitations - the scrept was published on the thread).
You can check it before subscribing to the signal for example.
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
Sometimes - yes, sometimes - not.
Check the thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553 and check specification of the symbol in Metatrader (and use some script to check limitations - the scrept was published on the thread).
You can check it before subscribing to the signal for example.
Im an ape, i dont even know how to run a script in Mt4.
Im an ape, i dont even know how to run a script in Mt4.
Open MT4, in menu: File - Open Data Folder - MQL4 ...
and find Scripts folder.
Place the file (this file is attached to the post) to this folder (to Scripts folder).
After that - Open MetaEditor:
and find this file on the left and compile in MetaEditor.
----------------
After that - find this script in Navigator (MT4), open the chart with .DE30Cash and execute this script onto this chart (move it by mouse to the chart).
But place .DE30Cash in input:
And look at Experts tab in Metatrader.
In my example: _BRN (Brent Crude Oil) is no forex symbol:
read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
This seems fairly complicated... So in summary there is nothing I can do about this?
The truth is that if the specific instrument/pair/index is not mapped/copied correctly, you should use another broker/server setup.
You can always move your signal subscription to another broker/server, once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I believe all three of those are the same indice, but with the name discrepency, following a signal trading one of these is almost impossible as my signal follow does not translate it as the same thing.
For example my broker uses .DE30Cash but signal uses Ger30m, how do I get it to make the .DE30Cash follow the Ger30M signal?