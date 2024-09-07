3 pairs Hedging system really profit or not?
I study correlation pairs and hedge strategy.
2 pairs hedges are difficult to get profit.
Does 3 pairs hedge system really work or not?
example USDCHF EURUSD EURCHF BUY BUY SELL / SELL SELL BUY
Please suggest me some useful hedge system.I want to code it as EA.
I can say it still works. I have made EAs for this strategy. In sideway market, you will see no profit but if the market trends, then you will see profit.
I am not going to disappoint anyone with motivation to achieve their goals. I am just trying to explain how difficult the situation can be.
1. Less liquid markets offer higher spread and trading fees. So if you are trading on those instruments you will need a big enough deviation in price to take advantage of. On the other hand even if that deviation occurs low liquidity is a trouble for you to take positions.
2. Highly liquid markets are pretty rare to offer arbitrage opportunities and even if that occurs there are people with better performing hardware/software facilities out there to take advantage of that before you even become aware.
The 3X hedge system provides safer profits because it is a difficult formula. Correct programming can boggle the mind of a person. Therefore, the subject often remains unfinished on the internet. It is the most interesting puzzle in Forex.
BUY-BUY-SELL
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I study correlation pairs and hedge strategy.
2 pairs hedges are difficult to get profit.
Does 3 pairs hedge system really work or not?
example USDCHF EURUSD EURCHF BUY BUY SELL / SELL SELL BUY
Please suggest me some useful hedge system.I want to code it as EA.