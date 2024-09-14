Auto complete function MT5 editor does not work correctly
2021.04.15 19:20:57.616 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2885 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.04.15 19:20:57.617 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 23 / 31 Gb memory, 830 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.04.15 19:20:57.617 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
Everything works fine
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script 1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { double level_cros_array[]; double level_one; double level_two; double level_; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { le } }
Resut:
Everything works fine
Resut:
Thanks for your feedback. It works for very simple projects but it does not if you have several include files, classes etc. See example below.
Thanks for your feedback. It works for very simple projects but it does not if you have several include files, classes etc. See example below.
I have provided both CODE and PICTURE and TERMINAL and OPERATING SYSTEM PARAMETERS.
You have not provided anything. This is a technical forum - if you have not provided technical data, no one will help you.
Agree. I mentioned this also many months before and provided a video to demonstrate.
Autofill does not work as soon as the code gets complex, most of the time it is totally useless then!
In my case, it ignores local variables most of the time, and sometimes it presents variables/values which are not defined anywhere in the code or it presents functions which definitely do not belong to the structure of the class I am editing.
I have provided both CODE and PICTURE and TERMINAL and OPERATING SYSTEM PARAMETERS.
You have not provided anything. This is a technical forum - if you have not provided technical data, no one will help you.
Sorry to say that, but how does it help no one when you ignore problems which are definitely proven. Even not by a 10 line basic stuff code.
This issue is known since a very long time and MQ also has an example from my side which demonstrates this as will. The code consists of more than 20.000 rows.
Agree. I mentioned this also many months before and provided a video to demonstrate.
Autofill does not work as soon as the code gets complex, most of the time it is totally useless then!
In my case, it ignores local variables most of the time, and sometimes it presents variables/values which are not defined nowhere in the code or functions which definitely do not belong to the structure of a class.
Please experiment with this option:
Please experiment with this option:
Does not help. Its a matter of the conditional precompiler which is active in the editor. It also forces crashes when editing within braces, I described this many times.
I am just glad that I am not the only one with this issue anymore. I am sure there are many more.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352474
- 2020.10.01
- www.mql5.com
I have provided both CODE and PICTURE and TERMINAL and OPERATING SYSTEM PARAMETERS.
You have not provided anything. This is a technical forum - if you have not provided technical data, no one will help you.
2021.04.13 12:24:11.557 Terminal AMP Global (USA) MT5 Exchange-Traded Futures Only x64 build 2715 started for AMP Global Clearing LLC 2021.04.13 12:24:11.576 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-2600K @ 3.40GHz, 23 / 31 Gb memory, 162 / 464 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+1 2021.04.13 12:24:11.576 Terminal C:\Users\Comeero\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E31B1D48A961E1EC1E3669170F10F585
I provided all necessary information and as you can see clearly it does not work in my case. And as I pointed out I guess it is a matter of how many include file are involved. However, if a variable is not found which is declared one line above, it is obviously a bug.
Does not help. Its a matter of the conditional precompiler which is active in the editor. It also forces crashes when editing within braces, I described this many times.
I am just glad that I am not the only one with this issue anymore. I am sure there are many more.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352474
You can never write anything else - Ilyas asked you for a code, but you refused. In the future, all your messages will be regarded as just words.
I provided all necessary information and as you can see clearly it does not work in my case. And as I pointed out I guess it is a matter of how many include file are involved. However, if a variable is not found which is declared one line above, it is obviously a bug.
The code? Terminal? Operating system?
You have not provided ANYTHING - this is a technical forum, if you want help - you are obliged to provide all the technical information.
You can never write anything else - Ilyas asked you for a code, but you refused. In the future, all your messages will be regarded as just words.
Oh, seems I was just imagining that I been providing the code. This screenshot is probably just photoshopped.
You may also ask the CEO, he is also involved and already responded. You want me to show the screenshot of our conversation as well?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi there,
since several builds I always encounter problems with the auto completion of the MT5 editor. Like in the example below. I defined a double array called "level_crossed". Now when I type "level" this variable is not shown in the dropdown list. Auto completion is a nice feature and it would be great when variables defined in the same function would be found as well.