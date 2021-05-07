MetaEditor crashes when typing "_"
Now happened also after trying to change "string" into a class type which starts with a capital "C" within brackets... crash. Minutes of work lost again.
Next crash ... instead of replacing "string" I entered the characters "(C" left of the existing bracket... and it crashes again. Its almost absolutely impossible to work with this extremely buggy editor!!!!
The only way to get this done without crashes is deleting the existing brackets upfront, then enter new bracket and then type.
And now also when trying to add a new parameter after the definition of the function has been changed upfront. One common thing is: It always happens between brackets.
And after restart and the try to rewrite the entire line instead of doing changes, it crashes as well. In other words: I have to use another editor, write the line there, copy and paste it to the MT editor and pray that it works.
I (Win 7, 64) was never ever confronted with this problem and I even wasn't able to provoke the crash. From the pictures I don't get an idea what I would have to enter for the crash.
Could it be that the Editor tries to access a directory that is somehow protected?
Thanks for replying. I suspect it rather has to do with the database which the editor creates to display then definitions when typing (auto-fill), because this display is what actually should happen and change when I type. The idea with the directories can be excluded imho, cause I know this behavior from earlier versions of the editor where it almost crashed when I was dealing with function names that startet with "__". I made a video about that, and it was a completely different machine.
I rather think it has also to do with the complexity of the code. Here we talk about >300 classes, tons of macros etc. I can also see, that many times defintions are not found at all by this database, sometimes it finds them, sometimes not. The bug is pretty much sure located there.
Have you tried to split huge files into different include-files? For the compiler it makes no difference but the editor might become faster.
It worked with older versions of the editor, at least it did not crash. And, I have already 104 files.
Some time ago I been creating a video which showed that the editor is taking much too long time when using var-names or functions with are leaded by a double underline, such as "__myfunction".
The latest build of MT5/editor freezes immediately when I try to insert the name "_Host" within the brackets as a parameter. It does not even show me the first character, which would be "_"
It works only when I write the expression "_Host" somewhere else, cut it there and paste it here.