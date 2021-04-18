Activate EA didn't successful

I bought EA and it works fine. But when I try to using this EA for another machine with other forex accounts. I installed EA normally and it had a smiley icon in the chart finally. But the number of EA activate doesn't decrease ( 5 number activate for this EA ) and there is no message from Mql5 as usual that I successfully activated. Last night, this account had no trading at all. But the account that installed this EA previously Have normal trading. How do I fix it? Thank you very much. Korn

 
You can use your EA in as many different trading accounts as you want, on the same computer with only 1 activation used.

Make sure you've followed these instructions:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

 

Thank you so much for your respond.

I understand what you said. I already activated this EA at a VPS and Now I try to activate this EA again on different VPS and different account.

I do the same things as I done before. Login to MQL5 and go to Market Tabs -> Purchased and download. 

Then I can config EA as normal ( Smile Face Icon appear on every chart )  but problem is I didn't receive Message for MQL5 that I 'm successfully activate this EA. 

and Number of Activation didn't change. 


Below is Message when I didn't get as usual. 

Activation Success Message

 
But you don't need another activation in order to use your EA on the same computer, read my above answer carefully.

 

No. I activate it on another computer not the same computer.

 
No. I activate it on another computer not the same computer.

Delete it and then download and install it again on your another computer, a couple of days ago there was a problem with MQL5.com Market purchases installation.

 
Delete it and then download and install it again on your another computer, a couple of days ago there was a problem with MQL5.com Market purchases installation.

Thank you so much for your reply.  

Really appreciate your help.

