Activate EA didn't successful
I bought EA and it works fine. But when I try to using this EA for another machine with other forex accounts. I installed EA normally and it had a smiley icon in the chart finally. But the number of EA activate doesn't decrease ( 5 number activate for this EA ) and there is no message from Mql5 as usual that I successfully activated. Last night, this account had no trading at all. But the account that installed this EA previously Have normal trading. How do I fix it? Thank you very much. Korn
You can use your EA in as many different trading accounts as you want, on the same computer with only 1 activation used.
Make sure you've followed these instructions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
Hi,
Thank you so much for your respond.
I understand what you said. I already activated this EA at a VPS and Now I try to activate this EA again on different VPS and different account.
I do the same things as I done before. Login to MQL5 and go to Market Tabs -> Purchased and download.
Then I can config EA as normal ( Smile Face Icon appear on every chart ) but problem is I didn't receive Message for MQL5 that I 'm successfully activate this EA.
and Number of Activation didn't change.
Below is Message when I didn't get as usual.
But you don't need another activation in order to use your EA on the same computer, read my above answer carefully.
Hi,
No. I activate it on another computer not the same computer.
Hi,
Delete it and then download and install it again on your another computer, a couple of days ago there was a problem with MQL5.com Market purchases installation.
Thank you so much for your reply.
Really appreciate your help.
