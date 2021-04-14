Margin calculations in Strategy Tester - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Each feature is unique. There are no two functions with the same name in one code :) Therefore, it is enough to show the function. It's very simple.It is all the more foolish to focus on the line number - everyone can use different styles of the styler and therefore the line numbers will be different.
Is this about being right or is it about providing support?
As far as I can see, your reply has nothing to do with the original topic and you seem to make a claim on that I am incapable of providing the correct and asked information. - It is absolutley not foolish to show the linenumbers when asked for if a journal log output is correct. Or do you have a method of verifying exactly this inquiry?
BTW, I dont have the muse to discuss this on such an unproductive level. - If you wish, delete the posts as you want and feel free to do your thing.
As addendum:
There is no such thing as a unique guarantee.
If I overload a function, there are very well more than one "copy" of a function. Although the signature might be a different, you will not be able to distinguish this.
The refered line numbers are very well consistent, since they have been printed programmatically. Therefore, if executed on another machine, in a different file, with a different "styler", the line numbers printed will always be valid.
Tell me, have you changed the properties of the symbol and the properties of the margin in the tester?
Tell me, have you changed the properties of the symbol and the properties of the margin in the tester?
Not that i knew about.
Please run this code on your symbol in the strategy tester. Show results from the tabs: "Trade" and "Journal".
Please run this code on your symbol in the strategy tester. Show results from the tabs: "Trade" and "Journal".
I have added the logfile (as zip), and here are screenshots:
Trade:
A snippet from journal:
BTW: Thank you for taking my issue serious. I do appreciate your support. I suspect some very strange and hard to find error within the margin-calculations.
I will repeat the same test on a different broker and post almost a duplicate of this post right after this one.
Different broker. Aha. - The source of this issue seems to be the broker.
Trade:
Journal:
Please run this code on your symbol in the strategy tester. Show results from the tabs: "Trade" and "Journal".
May I ask do you have an explanation for this??
If I look at the Symbol definitions at the other broker, I can see there is a difference in the Symbols margin rate definition.
Should this be addressed by the broker? - Does it make sense to report this as a malconfiguration to them?
May I ask do you have an explanation for this??
If I look at the Symbol definitions at the other broker, I can see there is a difference in the Symbols margin rate definition.
Should this be addressed by the broker? - Does it make sense to report this as a malconfiguration to them?
You should check with your broker.