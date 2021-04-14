Margin calculations in Strategy Tester
Yes I am.
***
Please insert the code correctly - when editing your message, use the button
Well, I know about that button. Thank you for pointing me in this direction.
You have just removed the curcial information, that was highligted in the screenshot and was asked for.
This Information cannot be posted in a code section, therefore I will post a new screenshot.
Thakn you for your attention.
Please do not remove this screenshot.
Logfile output verification.
What prevents you from inserting the code correctly? Why do you place the code IN THE FORM OF A PICTURE ???
It is not about the code, but about the lines where the code is written to verify the output of the log...
As you can see, there is a highlight. Ive explained this in my post with the new screenshot. If you take a close look at the initial screenshot from the journal/log, you will find the output shows file, function, line and then the value thats being printed to the journal/log. - Since ive been asked if the log is correct, ive posted exactly this as a screenshot.
Cant you see the highliting in the screenshot? - How would I post this as a code-section?
Here is the ful function in a code-section as you wished for.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| send_order() | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ const ulong send_order(MqlTradeRequest &request) { // Local init MqlTradeCheckResult check_result = {0}; MqlTradeResult result = {0}; ZeroMemory(check_result); ZeroMemory(result); // Test newly created order if(!OrderCheck(request, check_result)) { #ifdef LIB_DEBUG DBG_MSG_VAR(request.action); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.magic); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.symbol); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.volume); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.price); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.stoplimit); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.sl); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.tp); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.deviation); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type_filling); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type_time); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.expiration); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.comment); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position_by); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.retcode); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.balance); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.equity); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.margin); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.margin_free); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.margin_level); DBG_MSG_VAR(check_result.comment); #endif return(check_result.retcode); } else { const ulong pos_request = request.position; // Send order to server if(OrderSend(request, result)) { // Verify result if(result.order > 0) { request.position = result.order; } else if(result.deal > 0) { request.position = result.deal; } switch(request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING: case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE: case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY: case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL: // Add to pending wait lib_fw::global_pending_server_requests++; #ifdef LIB_DEBUG DBG_MSG("********* New pending order ****************"); DBG_MSG_VAR(lib_fw::global_pending_server_requests); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.action); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position_by); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.retcode); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.deal); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(pos_request); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.magic); #endif case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP: case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY: break; } /* static int last_pendings = NULL; if(lib_fw::global_position_pending != last_pendings) { DebugBreak(); last_pendings = lib_fw::global_position_pending; } */ } else if(result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_REQUOTE) { const double price_deviation = request.price - ((request.type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL) ? result.bid : result.ask); const int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS); request.price = MathRound(request.price - price_deviation, digits); request.sl = MathRound(MathAbs(request.sl - price_deviation), digits) * inline_BooleanDouble(request.sl > (1.0 / MathPow(10, digits))); request.tp = MathRound(MathAbs(request.tp - price_deviation), digits) * inline_BooleanDouble(request.tp > (1.0 / MathPow(10, digits))); /* #ifdef LIB_DEBUG DBG_MSG_VAR(SymbolInfoDouble(request.symbol, SYMBOL_ASK)); DBG_MSG_VAR(SymbolInfoDouble(request.symbol, SYMBOL_BID)); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.action); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.magic); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.symbol); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.volume); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.price); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.stoplimit); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.sl); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.tp); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.deviation); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type_filling); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type_time); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.expiration); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.comment); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position_by); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.retcode); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.deal); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.volume); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.price); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.bid); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.ask); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.comment); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.request_id); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.retcode_external); #endif */ } #ifdef LIB_DEBUG else { DBG_MSG_VAR(SymbolInfoDouble(request.symbol, SYMBOL_ASK)); DBG_MSG_VAR(SymbolInfoDouble(request.symbol, SYMBOL_BID)); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.action); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.magic); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.symbol); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.volume); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.price); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.stoplimit); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.sl); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.tp); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.deviation); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type_filling); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.type_time); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.expiration); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.comment); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position); DBG_MSG_VAR(request.position_by); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.retcode); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.deal); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.volume); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.price); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.bid); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.ask); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.comment); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.request_id); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.retcode_external); } #endif // Return return(result.retcode); } // Return return((ulong)EMPTY_VALUE); }
It's simple - highlight the desired part with color:
DBG_MSG_VAR(result.deal); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.order); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.volume); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.price); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.bid); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.ask); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.comment); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.request_id); DBG_MSG_VAR(result.retcode_external); } #endif
And where are the code line numbers now??
It is impossible to post them, as desired....
let me show you in another screenshot....
Each feature is unique. There are no two functions with the same name in one code :) Therefore, it is enough to show the function. It's very simple.
OK. So I am giving to much information? Is my verification of the log output to much in detail?
Hello everyone,
I am having problems with the strategy tester and would like to verify my point of view on the issue.
I am backtesting an EA and I get following log output in the journal. Could somebody shed some light on this maybe, because i simply dont understand why this situation comes up?
Please see the screenshots:
Are there any settings I am missing???