How to configure MT4 toolbar menu under Wine / Ubuntu
Hi, if you want to have a stable terminal, use windows. Regards Greg
In the mean time reached some improvements.
I've been struggling to solve this issue for a whole day, with no luck. I run MetaTrader in Bottles. In my case, if my diagnosis is correct, I think this problem has to do with the DPI scaling. On modern 2k-4k monitors, the DPI absolutely HAS to be scaled up (in Bottles, Bottles app >> Settings >> Advanced Display Settings >> Screen Scaling), otherwise the buttons in the MT4 GUI will be too small. However, Wine does not apply the scaling properly. Certain toolbars don't extend in length, leading to the spillover of buttons into two or three rows.
After a whole day of trying to fix it, with the help of AI, I decided to throw in the towel. Not worth the hassle. I'll just run MT4 in a VM like Winboat or VMWare. It will mean more write-heaviness on the M.2 SSD, but I prefer this to the endless quirks and finickiness of running Windows apps in Bottles/Wine.
A little heads up to anyone considering running MT4 on Wine/Bottles: If you have indicators/scripts/EAs which import Windows DLLs, that could be a cause for much frustration and anguish. Better to run MT4 in the native environment which it was designed for.
I've been struggling to solve this issue for a whole day, with no luck. I run MetaTrader in Bottles. In my case, if my diagnosis is correct, I think this problem has to do with the DPI scaling. On modern 2k-4k monitors, the DPI absolutely HAS to be scaled up (in Bottles, Bottles app >> Settings >> Advanced Display Settings >> Screen Scaling), otherwise the buttons in the MT4 GUI will be too small. However, Wine does not apply the scaling properly. Certain toolbars don't extend in length, leading to the spillover of buttons into two or three rows.
After a whole day of trying to fix it, with the help of AI, I decided to throw in the towel. Not worth the hassle. I'll just run MT4 in a VM like Winboat or VMWare. It will mean more write-heaviness on the M.2 SSD, but I prefer this to the endless quirks and finickiness of running Windows apps in Bottles/Wine.
A little heads up to anyone considering running MT4 on Wine/Bottles: If you have indicators/scripts/EAs which import Windows DLLs, that could be a cause for much frustration and anguish. Better to run MT4 in the native environment which it was designed for.
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Have already run $ wincfg to set programms' window dimensions and scale police size.
Now I am facing the issue that the toolbar submenus are not aligned and spread on two lines, and within submenus icons are also split on two or even three lines.
I don't find the option to align the submenus (tool boxes) on one single level, neither to enlarge the toolboxes so that all icons wihtin are also displayed on one single line.
Is there a solution to do this?