Change name, text and subscription fee of a signal
Hello,
I want to change the name of my signal, also do some corrections in the text and change the subscription fee.
Unfortunately I can't find a way to do that.
Best regards
Jorg
Top right corner of your signal.
Hello Eleni Anna,
thank you very much for your advice, it works.
Before I posted this thread I searched the forum. I found two solutions that are the same as in this thread:
- edit the signal by clicking "edit"
- delete the signal and make a new start of the same signal
In my case:
1. I didn't want to start it new, because then you loose all the texts etc.
2. I couldn't find the "edit" button
The reason why I couldn't find the edit button was that I only looked in the "my signals" section of my account:
I missed the second step to open the signal by clicking on its chart:
And after that I found the button to edit in the top right corner of the signal:
<Deleted>
Hope this helps others.
Thanks again.
Jorg
