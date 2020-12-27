Change name, text and subscription fee of a signal

Hello,

I want to change the name of my signal, also do some corrections in the text and change the subscription fee.

Unfortunately I can't find a way to do that.

Best regards

Start a new one and end the actual one.
 
Top right corner of your signal.


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/872083/edit#!tab=base

 

Hello Eleni Anna,

thank you very much for your advice, it works.

Before I posted this thread I searched the forum. I found two solutions that are the same as in this thread:


- edit the signal by clicking "edit"

- delete the signal and make a new start of the same signal


In my case:

1. I didn't want to start it new, because then you loose all the texts etc.

2. I couldn't find the "edit" button


The reason why I couldn't find the edit button was that I only looked in the "my signals" section of my account:

My Signals


I missed the second step to open the signal by clicking on its chart:

Click it


And after that I found the button to edit in the top right corner of the signal:

<Deleted>


Hope this helps others.


Thanks again.

Jorg

