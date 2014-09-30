What is session exactly? Where can I find session index?
nicolasxu:This is when the main Exchange are opened, this is the time where there is most activity in trading, including Forex.
Another conflicting info I heard is there are 3 sessions, Europe session, US session and Asia session.
From this picture, I can see FX market is 24 hours, 5 days a week for both trading and quoting activities. Does it mean there is only one session in a day?
Another conflicting info I heard is there are 3 sessions, Europe session, US session and Asia session.
From my experience these data are not reliable, unless you found a broker who provide it correctly. By the way, session index depends of the traded symbol. I never saw such list.
string name, // symbol name
ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, // day of the week
uint session_index, // session index
datetime& from, // time of the session beginning
datetime& to // time of the session end
In the case of these two functions involving session:
I need to pass in the session index as the 3rd parameter.bool SymbolInfoSessionQuote(
string name, // symbol name
ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, // day of the week
uint session_index, // session index
datetime& from, // time of the session beginning
datetime& to // time of the session end
);
Where can I find a complete list of session_index?
Thank you!
angevoyageur:If I am trading "EURUSD", then what is session index for it?
This is when the main Exchange are opened, this is the time where there is most activity in trading, including Forex.
From my experience these data are not reliable, unless you found a broker who provide it correctly. By the way, session index depends of the traded symbol. I never saw such list.
This is when the main Exchange are opened, this is the time where there is most activity in trading, including Forex.
From my experience these data are not reliable, unless you found a broker who provide it correctly. By the way, session index depends of the traded symbol. I never saw such list.
angevoyageur:Thanks a lot! I am trying to find the open and close price each day (or other period, e.g.: H1, H2) in the past month. Still haven't figure out which function to use. Any suggestions?
0. But EURUSD market is always open (24/5), so which information are you hoping to find ?
0. But EURUSD market is always open (24/5), so which information are you hoping to find ?
nicolasxu:CopyClose().
Thanks a lot! I am trying to find the open and close price each day (or other period, e.g.: H1, H2) in the past month. Still haven't figure out which function to use. Any suggestions?
Thanks a lot! I am trying to find the open and close price each day (or other period, e.g.: H1, H2) in the past month. Still haven't figure out which function to use. Any suggestions?
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From this picture, I can see FX market is 24 hours, 5 days a week for both trading and quoting activities. Does it mean there is only one session in a day?
Another conflicting info I heard is there are 3 sessions, Europe session, US session and Asia session.
In the case of these two functions involving session:
SymbolInfoSessionQuote
SymbolInfoSessionQuote
I need to pass in the session index as the 3rd parameter.bool SymbolInfoSessionQuote(
string name, // symbol name
ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK day_of_week, // day of the week
uint session_index, // session index
datetime& from, // time of the session beginning
datetime& to // time of the session end
);
Where can I find a complete list of session_index?
Thank you!