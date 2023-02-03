Experts: EA - The Simple Trading Panel - MT4
Very good EA. Exactly what I have been looking for. Would be much better if you can add a button to close all open trades for scalping.
Thank you for sharing and making the Youtube video
Very good EA. Exactly what I have been looking for. Would be much better if you can add a button to close all open trades for scalping.
Thank you for sharing and making the Youtube video
Hi @Pips King thanks mate !!!!
Enjoy it
This is my best EA ever, basically because of the Number of Trades (NB) feature. Exactly what I have been looking for. And thank you for making the YouTube video, very helpful.
By the way, I've not been able to use this EA because the available trading pair Symbols in the video are not available after installation. There is no trading pair symbol in the SYM Dropdown box.
Kindly help out.
Thank you
This is my best EA ever, basically because of the Number of Trades (NB) feature. Exactly what I have been looking for. And thank you for making the YouTube video, very helpful.
By the way, I've not been able to use this EA because the available trading pair Symbols in the video are not available after installation. There is no trading pair symbol in the SYM Dropdown box.
Kindly help out.
Thank you
Hi mate, thanks !!!
Well make sure you have all your symbols open in the Market Watchlist before you run the EA. The Ea will get all the available trading pair symbols existing in your market watchlist.
Cheers
Thank you for this, much appreciated, it helps a lot when scalping.
You're more than welcome mate
Wonderful, was looking for something like this, but this EA is even better than I expected. The only thing is the warning I got after compiling - /on line 431 "a possible loss of data due to type conversion" -/ don't know how could it affect the trade.
Other than that a HUGE THANKS !
wow good tool, but i have problem it sometime it wont buy or sell, can you give sound/status if it suceed in buy or sell?
When i do a click, it fail to buy/sell. sometime i have to click more than once to get suceeded action.
Can you add more button for sell limit or buy limit?
Thank you.
Wonderful, was looking for something like this, but this EA is even better than I expected. The only thing is the warning I got after compiling - /on line 431 "a possible loss of data due to type conversion" -/ don't know how could it affect the trade.
Other than that a HUGE THANKS !
@Darsuna hi. Glad you found this trading tool interesting.
Concerning the warning, no worry about it. I won't affect your trades.
Cheers !
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
EA - The Simple Trading Panel - MT4:
The simple trading panel is a trading tool that is very interesting because it will allow you to predefine your StopLoss and your TakeProfit in term of pips.
Author: Rodi Chamii