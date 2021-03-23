Problems in MT5 market
Have you logged in with your dperales login and not any other, email, facebook etc. ?
yer, i have logged with my username dperales
yer, i have logged with my username dperales
If you logged in Community tab of Metatrader with your username (dperales) so it should be confirmed in Metatrader journal.
It is how/what I am checking/logging in Metatrader (as a example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
If youdid everything according to my screenshots above, and if you can see/check the Market tab but you can not found your purchased product in the Marker - Purchased tab so you can do the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
And your computer is on Windows 10 64 bit.
I mean: if we/users/all are replying on some requests (but the users are not talking their technical details much about their issues sorry) so we all understand that it is for Windows 10.
And there is the standard about how to ask for any assistance -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
If you logged in Community tab of Metatrader with your username (dperales) so it should be confirmed in Metatrader journal.
It is how/what I am checking/logging in Metatrader (as a example):
i have just checked my journal and i have logged in my account, but i can't see my purchased products yet.
i have just checked my journal and i have logged in my account, but i can't see my purchased products yet.
And repeat.
Because no one knows about what you did, what is your Windows version, what is your Metatrader build, what is your Internet Explorer version, and how to used the suggestion of the service desk (#4). You know only (because you did not provide any technical details for anything sorry).
Thus, read my previous post and repeat everything which I did on the previous post (repeat means: do it).
- 2021.03.20
- www.mql5.com
You can check my post above about screenshot about what I did (and about what I am doing in case of same issue).
And repeat.
Because no one knows about what you did, what is your Windows version, what is your Metatrader build, what is your Internet Explorer version, and how to used the suggestion of the service desk (#4). You know only (because you did not provide any technical details for anything sorry).
Thus, read my previous post and repeat everything which I did on the previous post (repeat means: do it).
good morning. sorry because i haven't explained before, but i have done all your suggestions in #4
good morning. sorry because i haven't explained before, but i have done all your suggestions in #4
But I uploaded the screenshots about what I did and everybody can check it (and you uploaded nothing here).
So, the only way to fix it is the following: you read post #3 and post #4 once again and repeat everything.
Also - check your products because your products should be listed on this your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dperales/market
And make sure that you are using correct Metatrader for the products: the MT4 products should be listed in MT4, and MT5 products should be listed in MT5.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello
i have login into my account and i can’t see in MT5 the products i have purchased in the past.
Thanks
daniel