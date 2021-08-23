Display stock market

New comment
 

Hi sorry but I'm really in the beginning ... I can't see the stock market but only currency exchange.

Depends on the server where I am connected or wrong? Thank you

 
The symbols are depends on the brokers: one broker is proposing the stocks for trading, the other brokers - not.

 
Sergey Golubev:
The symbols are depends on the brokers: one broker is proposing the stocks for trading, the other brokers - not.


Thank you for your reply, now my job is to find a broker that allows me to play with actions ;)
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
TradingWax:

Hi sorry but I'm really in the beginning ... I can't see the stock market but only currency exchange.

Depends on the server where I am connected or wrong? Thank you

Every symbol that your broker makes available, will exist under menu View -> Symbols. 

Many of them are not "activated" by default, but you can activate it, if you find it on the Symbol list. 



menu


(double click it, to make it active [yellow] )


symbols



If it is not there, than you need to find another broker which has it.

New comment