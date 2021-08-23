Display stock market
The symbols are depends on the brokers: one broker is proposing the stocks for trading, the other brokers - not.
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
Do you know a programmable software like MT5 for stocks?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.17 05:21
Sergey Golubev:Thank you for your reply, now my job is to find a broker that allows me to play with actions ;)
TradingWax:
Hi sorry but I'm really in the beginning ... I can't see the stock market but only currency exchange.
Depends on the server where I am connected or wrong? Thank you
Every symbol that your broker makes available, will exist under menu View -> Symbols.
Many of them are not "activated" by default, but you can activate it, if you find it on the Symbol list.
(double click it, to make it active [yellow] )
If it is not there, than you need to find another broker which has it.
