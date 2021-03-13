Activations for purchased products go down after re-installation of MT instance and the products
It means: you can use one activation for as many Metatrader as you want within one computer.
The number of activations are based on hardware + software (Windows version).
Thank you Sergey. The market system has dropped me a note stating that an additional activation (on the same HW, no Windows update in the meantime) was performed:
The wording implies that this activation reduces the no. of available activations. Or does the system send out these notes but indeed doesn't change the number of activations if it's the same HW (should be so following your words)?
Buy the way, the link posted in the system note doesn't exist anymore ... might be good to update the message text's link?
This link exists for me:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
Besides, the activations within one computer may be reduced because of the Windows updates (or computer hardware updates) only.
By the way, MetaQuotes are usually adding the activations to compensate the Windows update; it is the last announcement:
Added activations for purchased Market products following Windows 10 Version 20H2 release
Oki, I see now.
The problem with the link in the system message is that if one hovers over it in the system mesage, or click it from there, it has a bracket added after the word rules, and that bracket prevents the page being found :
I admit not having recognized that one easily. I wonder if other users could also overlook this detail.
Thanks again!
Dear MQL Support Team,
I noticed then when a purchased product has been installed within an MT enviroment, the number of remaining activations is reduced by one. So far so good.
If one wants to work on the same HWwith another MT instance, or one has to re-install MT because of a functional problem, and install the product in that new instance once more, the number of activations goes down again.
This means a reduction of remaining activations even though the same HW keeps being used.
Can you comment please if this is a misunderstanding, as I can't really believe it can be as such - the buyer has no advantage if still using the same HW?
Thank you.