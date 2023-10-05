MT4 Download

Hi, I downloaded a MT4 at https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform and after installed it, it is a MT5 terminal. Could you please give me a proper webpage / link that can download the MT4 software, thanks.

FYI, due to some reasons, I do not use broker's MT4 at all and I always use the developer MetaQuotes' MT4 for my trading purposes.

Secondly, my friend told me that your server IP https://api1.mql5.com is under maintenance (attached), am I right ? Kindly look into this IP so that we can download the MT4 accordingly.

Thanks & regards

 

You can download MT4 from the brokers' website (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers; use google to find).

William Roeder, 2020.08.11 17:16

If you had used this (before posting,) you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.04.31
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum 2018.01.29

Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
          MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2

Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link


 
Hi Sergey Golubev, I would like to ask you one security question : if I download MT4 installer from a B-book broker and I trade through the broker's MT4 terminal, for security reason, will the broker able to create some spy codes into the MT4 installer so that they can access into my MT4 terminal and able to transfer all my EA's mq4 source codes to their server ? If "yes" in this case, their server's system can react oppositely to make my account losing money. Kindly advise me as this is important ... Thanks & regards
 

This is reply from MQ (from MetaQuotes) - 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Do brokers see the installed EAs

Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.19 13:22

The question constantly pops up, the answers were repeatedly given.

Never any broker sees and does not have access to the trader's computer, does not know and does not have access to his robots or any other programs.

But each order has a type of reason, which indicates how it was created - manually or by experts.

To be afraid of knowledge by the broker ("trader trades experts") does not make sense. At a huge number of brokers, the percentage of autotrading more than 50% of transactions - everyone understands that this is a new reality.

 
By the way, if you want to have "clean installation" (without brokers) so use the following - post (I am using those two files as well to install MT4; but I am not sure that it works now sorry).
Some other builds are in google drive here.
Thanks Sergey, let me test first. In fact, for your post 11 above of the "terminal.exe", I can use my existing terminal.exe to be copied to a new folder and start a new terminal, but hopefully there is no any technical hiccups leading to the MT4 terminal not working / offline / sign-up or any other unexpected happenings. Thanks
 
Sergey Golubev:

This is reply from MQ (from MetaQuotes) - 


Security answer from Service Desk


 

