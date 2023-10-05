MT4 Download
You can download MT4 from the brokers' website (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers; use google to find).
How to download MT4 from Metaquotes ?
William Roeder, 2020.08.11 17:16
If you had used this (before posting,) you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.04.31
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum 2018.01.29
Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2
Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link
This is reply from MQ (from MetaQuotes) -
Do brokers see the installed EAs
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.19 13:22The question constantly pops up, the answers were repeatedly given.
Some other builds are in google drive here.
- 2019.06.01
- www.mql5.com
anybody can give me a link to download long short position tool for MT4
Hi, I downloaded a MT4 at https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform and after installed it, it is a MT5 terminal. Could you please give me a proper webpage / link that can download the MT4 software, thanks.
FYI, due to some reasons, I do not use broker's MT4 at all and I always use the developer MetaQuotes' MT4 for my trading purposes.
Secondly, my friend told me that your server IP https://api1.mql5.com is under maintenance (attached), am I right ? Kindly look into this IP so that we can download the MT4 accordingly.
Thanks & regards