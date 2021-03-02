Can't load incicators from market now pls fix!

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There is some standard procedure about how to fix.
This procedure to install works in any cases except the following cases:

  • MT4 on Mac (the users are waiting for MT4 new build which will allow to use the Market with MT4 on Mac - read post from MQ),
    and
  • except Metatrader installed/working on some external VPS (some external VPS services were banned from the Market by MQ - read post ).

So, if your Metatrader is not on Mac and if you are not on any external VPS - you can try to check everything described on the post
And read this thread for more (this thread for example).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicator installation problem

Ali CELIK, 2020.05.19 10:36

Dear Keith,


It is about login name during sign in. It accept login name only not email during installation. I can use alicelik77@<...>.com or alicelik77 to sign to community in MT4 or MQL5.com but I have to use alicelik77 while installation this indicator.


Ali


Can't install indicator MT4, doesn't even show in indicator list
Can't install indicator MT4, doesn't even show in indicator list
  • 2021.03.01
  • www.mql5.com
Hi I will need some help. I download some indicators on my MT4. I can see them in my market list...
 
Sergey Golubev:

There is some standard procedure about how to fix.
This procedure to install works in any cases except the following cases:

  • MT4 on Mac (the users are waiting for MT4 new build which will allow to use the Market with MT4 on Mac - read post from MQ),
    and
  • except Metatrader installed/working on some external VPS (some external VPS services were banned from the Market by MQ - read post ).

So, if your Metatrader is not on Mac and if you are not on any external VPS - you can try to check everything described on the post
And read this thread for more (this thread for example).


I did use login name to log in. And I installed the indicator and have activations remaining but when I try to drag to chart or right click and load to chart is keeps giving the same result above and it is the same on all the market indicators. :(
 
leapatenio:
I did use login name to log in. And I installed the indicator and have activations remaining but when I try to drag to chart or right click and load to chart is keeps giving the same result above and it is the same on all the market indicators. :(

Phew it worked after removing and re-installing.

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