Can't load incicators from market now pls fix!
There is some standard procedure about how to fix.
This procedure to install works in any cases except the following cases:
- MT4 on Mac (the users are waiting for MT4 new build which will allow to use the Market with MT4 on Mac - read post #158 from MQ),
and
- except Metatrader installed/working on some external VPS (some external VPS services were banned from the Market by MQ - read post #19).
So, if your Metatrader is not on Mac and if you are not on any external VPS - you can try to check everything described on the post #1
And read this thread for more (this thread for example).
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Indicator installation problem
Ali CELIK, 2020.05.19 10:36
Dear Keith,
It is about login name during sign in. It accept login name only not email during installation. I can use alicelik77@<...>.com or alicelik77 to sign to community in MT4 or MQL5.com but I have to use alicelik77 while installation this indicator.
Ali
- 2021.03.01
- www.mql5.com
There is some standard procedure about how to fix.
This procedure to install works in any cases except the following cases:
- MT4 on Mac (the users are waiting for MT4 new build which will allow to use the Market with MT4 on Mac - read post #158 from MQ),
and
- except Metatrader installed/working on some external VPS (some external VPS services were banned from the Market by MQ - read post #19).
So, if your Metatrader is not on Mac and if you are not on any external VPS - you can try to check everything described on the post #1
And read this thread for more (this thread for example).
I did use login name to log in. And I installed the indicator and have activations remaining but when I try to drag to chart or right click and load to chart is keeps giving the same result above and it is the same on all the market indicators. :(
Phew it worked after removing and re-installing.
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