Quick Question - Does CMoneyFixedRisk works on different account currency from symbol?
Hello Experts,
Been trying to google the answer and look into documentations, but I cant seems to find the answer. I am trying to understand whether CMoneyFixedRisk works on different account currency from symbol?
E.g. Trading EURUSD but my Account Currency is SGD. Will the 1% fixed risk be calculated from my Account Currency and converted it to Base Currency (EUR) for trade?
Thanks!
-Steven
Set up the strategy tester (specify the deposit currency in the strategy tester) and test Money Fixed Risk
Thanks for responding Vladimir. I am pretty new here, but I have tried to read (including your Money Fixed Risk code) and also using Strategy tester to find out. But, the strategy tester didnt have my currency nor it look into my MT5 balance. I am sure you know this, you will have to specifiy your own balance and currency for testing.
So it will be much appreciate if you could help with simple Yes or No to my question.
Regards,
-Steven
Open the strategy tester and enter the settings.
As I have said many times, I have used the Strategy Tester. My account currency isnt listed in Deposit dropdown, so I have chose something else. Again, the test result is using the Deposit settings and not my Account Balance / Currency and the test results reflects that. I would think this is a common case and find it surprising if it doesnt take into account the account currency. I dont recall seeing TickValue in the codebase too, this is why I opened the thread here for the very first time..
Prior to testing CMoney, I created my own money management.. so i guess will stick to that..
You just never used a tester. Try it - it's easy.
Open the MetaEditor code editor and enter the required settings:
The tester will start with these settings:
Reduce your tone of communication and learn to listen. In the MetaEditor settings, enter your currency MANUALLY - no need to try to select from the drop-down list, you need to enter it MANUALLY. Learn to be considerate.
