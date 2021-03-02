Withdraw from account
Abderrazak Boukhal:
hello does anyone have an idea on this complementary verification because it has been two weeks, without answer and without explanation for the cause of blocking my money, I wrote for the administration but they do not answer, although they say their answer will be in 48 hours
Hi, it does not look like you made any money from this site.
Did you have this problem with your other account?
This process, according to other users, will take between 1 day and a few months for everyone.
It is different for everyone.
Do not worry. Just search this forum to see how long this process takes. To relax your mind And wait for now.
I made mistake,so I want to withdraw from
my account.
Plearse let me know the procedure.
佐藤誠一:
I made mistake,so I want to withdraw from
I made mistake,so I want to withdraw from
my account.
Plearse let me know the procedure.
- If you want to withdraw from your trading account - write to your broker (the broker you deposited your money to),
- if you mistakenly deposited money to your forum account - write to the service desk asking them for advice.
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hello does anyone have an idea on this complementary verification because it has been two weeks, without answer and without explanation for the cause of blocking my money, I wrote for the administration but they do not answer, although they say their answer will be in 48 hours