Can not upload screenshot for product

New comment
 

Dear experienced product provider


I can not upload screenshot for product, even it is a correct format. 

It looks like it will run for upload for forever... I tried to use different browser, but it still doesn't work. 

Do you have same experience like this? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes

 
Zhang Fengqun:

Dear experienced product provider


I can not upload screenshot for product, even it is a correct format. 

It looks like it will run for upload for forever... I tried to use different browser, but it still doesn't work. 

Do you have same experience like this? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes

Hi,

Yes I am facing the same since yesterday evening. Thanks

 

me too

 
Dhanaraj:

Hi,

Yes I am facing the same since yesterday evening. Thanks

Thank you, friend. 

It might a issue of this web page. 


Your name is without last name, interesting. 

 
Tran Thanh Tuyen:

me too

Thank you, Tran. 

The good thing is it seems not only me facing this issue. 

 
I am not sure  - it is related to it or not ... but it was some issue on weekend related 403 error (no internet access error).
Possible fixing (in case you are on dynamic IP address) - read post
403 - Forbidden: Access is denied. How to fixed this?
403 - Forbidden: Access is denied. How to fixed this?
  • 2021.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
403 - Forbidden: Access is denied. You do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied...
 
I also cannot download screen for the product.
 
Dhanaraj:

Hi,

Yes I am facing the same since yesterday evening. Thanks

Issue resolved, Now! Thanks

 

It works. 

Thank you, friends. 

New comment