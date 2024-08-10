MT4 to Telegramm Message \n doesn't work
You should include all the code so that the coding expert can see where to fix it.
thank you
You have to set the html flag.
Marco vd Heijden:
How exactly do I do that? Sry I'm really new into Telegram and that.
Read the docs.
Telegram Bot API
- core.telegram.org
The Bot API is an HTTP-based interface created for developers keen on building bots for Telegram. To learn how to create…
Did you get any error message ?
Do you mean the message is successfully send but not the newline character ?
Maybe you need to insert an escape character first.
Have you tried without formatting the string ?
string message = " Entry: "+orderType+" \n Symbol: "+OrderSymbol()+" \n OpenPrice: "+DoubleToString(OrderOpenPrice(),2));
No i don't get any errors.
I have tried it with you code but still get this:
You can use %250A for break new line in message was sent.
Good evening everyone
I have a short question.
I'd like to send messages from an EA to my telegram.
That works but I can't make a new line in the message. with the \n
Does anyone know what the problem could be?
Function:
Result:
Does anyone know how I can make a new line?
With best regards
Lukas Roth