MT4 to Telegramm Message \n doesn't work - page 2
You just saved my life man/girl
Do you mind sharing how you went about it beacause it doesnt work for me
You can use %250A for break new line in message was sent.
It works thank you.
Why %250a and not %0a like using the api outside MT4 ?
Besides, I confirmed that when sending request via Postman, the \n in the message body works fine without the need of specifying parse_mode.
LAST MESSAGE WORK GREAT THANK´S A LOT
MQL5 CODE
//--------SEND BUY TO TELEGRAM-------
char data[];
char res[];
string resHeaders;
double current_bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
//string msg = "BUY SIGNAL GENERATED ON CHART "+_Symbol ;
string msg = "BUY "+_Symbol+" @"+current_bid+"%0A"+" Stop Loss at:"+NivelSLCompra(StopLoss)+"%0A"+" Take Profit 1 at: "+NivelTPCompra(TakeProfit);
//https://api.telegram.org/bot{HTTP_API_TOKEN}/sendmessage?chat_id={CHAT_ID}&text={MESSAGE_TEXT}
const string url = TG_API_URL+"/bot"+botTkn+"/sendmessage?chat_id="+chatID+
"&text="+msg;
int send_res = WebRequest("POST",url,"",10000,data,res,resHeaders);
if (send_res == 200){
Print("TG MSG SENT SUCCESSFULLY");
}
else if (send_res == -1){
if (GetLastError()==4014){
Print("PLEASE ADD THE ",TG_API_URL," TO THE TERMINAL");
}
Print("UNABLE TO SEND THE TG MSG");
}
else if (send_res != 200){
Print("UNEXPECTED RESPONSE ",send_res," ERR CODE = ",GetLastError());
}
work fine