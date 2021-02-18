position Tesla skipped as no symbol found - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks Sergey, it helped a lot.
Am I understanding correctly that there is no solution?
The solutions would be It is strongly recommended to use same broker with the signal provider?
For a signal that trades all these stock, I would suggest to use the same broker.
You say that your broker has the same symbols, but are they exactly the same or they have some suffix, like Facebook. or Facebook.m etc. ?
Exactly.
Broker's use a variety of naming patterns: EURUSD, EURUSDc, EURUSDcheck, EURUSDct, EURUSDecn, EURUSDf, EURUSDi, EURUSDm, EURUSDme, EURUSDpro, EURUSDt, “EUR.USD”, “EUR/USD”, “EURUSD..”, “EURUSD.”, “EURUSD.c”, “EURUSD.cfx”, “EURUSD.G”, “EURUSD.i”, “EURUSD.r”, “EURUSD.SBe”, “EURUSD.stp”, “EURUSD!”, “EURUSD#”, “EURUSD@”, “EURUSD_i”, “EURUSD-5”, “EURUSD-g”, “EURUSD-m”, “EURUSD-sb”, etc., Financial symbols with “-”, “=”, “_”, and “+”
If the pattern your broker uses doesn't match the pattern of your signal provider's broker, you can't copy the signal/open a trade. Switch brokers to one that has that adornment.
If the naming pattern of your charts isn't exactly “BasQuo” then hard coded symbols fails. Don't hard code things; just use the predefined _Symbol, or add/remove the adornments during processing.
I need to know how to fill an enum or get a drop down list, with a string array :)) - MQL4 programming forum #10 2020.06.12
Admiral Markets Facebook is #FB and Tesla is #TSLA.
It's not surprising that they can't be found.
Admiral Markets Facebook is #FB and Tesla is #TSLA.
It's not surprising that they can't be found.
That's it then.
Guys, thanks a lot for your help.
Its my mistake. I thought the broker must have the same stocks. You are right. Admiral Markets uses #FB, #TSLA etc.
Does anyone know, wheather I could get refund ?
Guys, thanks a lot for your help.
Its my mistake. I thought the broker must have the same stocks. You are right. Admiral Markets uses #FB, #TSLA etc.
Does anyone know, wheather I could get refund ?
You get a refund if you cancel within 24 hours, otherwise you can move your subscription to another broker here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You get a refund if you cancel within 24 hours, otherwise you can move your subscription to another broker here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions