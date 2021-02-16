Suffix
I am trying to follow a signal provider but I cant because he is trading GBPUSDf and my broker has GBPUSD@.
Anything I can do to fix it?
Thanks
If the different symbol can't mapped correctly in your account, there is nothing you can do except move your signal subscription to another broker/server setup: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
If the different symbol can't mapped correctly in your account, there is nothing you can do except move your signal subscription to another broker/server setup: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Thank you!
Broker's use a variety of naming patterns: EURUSD, EURUSDc, EURUSDcheck, EURUSDct, EURUSDecn, EURUSDf, EURUSDi, EURUSDm, EURUSDme, EURUSDpro, EURUSDt, “EUR.USD”, “EUR/USD”, “EURUSD..”, “EURUSD.”, “EURUSD.c”, “EURUSD.cfx”, “EURUSD.G”, “EURUSD.i”, “EURUSD.r”, “EURUSD.SBe”, “EURUSD.stp”, “EURUSD!”, “EURUSD#”, “EURUSD@”, “EURUSD_i”, “EURUSD-5”, “EURUSD-g”, “EURUSD-m”, “EURUSD-sb”, etc., Financial symbols with “-”, “=”, “_”, and “+”
If the pattern your broker uses, doesn't match the pattern of your signal provider's broker, you can't copy the signal/open a trade. Switch brokers to one that has that adornment.
If the naming pattern of your charts isn't exactly “BasQuo” then hard coded symbols fails. Don't hard code things; just use the predefined _Symbol, or add/remove the adornments during processing.
I need to know how to fill an enum or get a drop down list, with a string array :)) - MQL4 programming forum #10 2020.06.12
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am trying to follow a signal provider but I cant because he is trading GBPUSDf and my broker has GBPUSD@.
Anything I can do to fix it?
Thanks