Miss Activation

Hi guys, does anyone know why my activation get used 1? i use same spec VPS and same IP. This is a mistake
portkinov:
If your VPS's operating system had a major upgrade, an activation is consumed.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I block the windows update. So it's never getting update
 
portkinov #:
Activation is per hardware + software.
Means: if you use some VPS so the activation will be used.
If some VPS was upgraded/updated by VPS provider by any hardware or software so one more activation will be used.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
There's no changes with hardware and software, i read the rules. This is a mistake!
 
portkinov #:
No mistake.
You downloaded new purchase in your Metatrader and installed, and one activation was used because of that.



You can check your activations here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/portkinov/market

 
Sergey Golubev #:

 2 weeks ago i was installed in different terminal and the activiation not consumed. Here's my proof

portkinov #:

If its on a different computer/VPS, another activation was used, that's normal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It's not different computer/ VPS OMG, you should read my thread
 
portkinov #:

Activation can be used in the following reasons:

  • hardware updates (your VPS provider changed something on the server where your VPS is located);
  • key updates of Windows/software;
  • using different authorization method (authorization by a regular user, authorization by the administrator, authorization via remote access even if one of the above two accounts is selected).

It is automaticaly discovered by the Market system, and it can not be mistaken.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I don't do anything like you told me. How you so sure there's no mistake? 
