Miss Activation
Activation is per hardware + software.
Means: if you use some VPS so the activation will be used.
If some VPS was upgraded/updated by VPS provider by any hardware or software so one more activation will be used.
There's no changes with hardware and software, i read the rules. This is a mistake!
No mistake.
You downloaded new purchase in your Metatrader and installed, and one activation was used because of that.
You can check your activations here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/portkinov/market
2 weeks ago i was installed in different terminal and the activiation not consumed. Here's my proof
Activation can be used in the following reasons:
- hardware updates (your VPS provider changed something on the server where your VPS is located);
- key updates of Windows/software;
- using different authorization method (authorization by a regular user, authorization by the administrator, authorization via remote access even if one of the above two accounts is selected).
It is automaticaly discovered by the Market system, and it can not be mistaken.
