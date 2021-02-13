MT5 Saving Names of Objects Randomly Bug
Everything works without errors:
I think you are making a mistake: you already have an object named 'High Volume Support' - therefore you cannot rename the object.
You can check all objects using the keyboard shortcut: 'Ctrl' + 'B'.
I deliberately continued the experiment - I already have an object named ' High Volume Support' and I tried to give the same name to the second object - of course I got an error:
Hi there mate, thanks for the tip.
So this is why.
I don´t think I am making any mistakes, the mistake was coding metatrader like this.
I still consider it a bug, I mean, why can´t I name different objects with same name? That is ridiculous...
You can laugh until you lose your heartbeat, but the name is always unique within the chart.
A very easy fix for this would be to make the description of the object to show up when you hover the mouse over it instead of the name of the object.
Added: and I strongly recommend looking at the 'Journal' tab - an error will be printed there. Something like this:
2021.02.13 18:49:40.714 Objects Object name High Volume Support is used already.
Oh I see, I never bother to look at this tab... bad habit.
Vladimir Karputov , 2021.02.13 20:18
This is your mistake. And only YOURS. Learn materiel:
As I explained, MT5 does not show the description of the object inside that data box that pops up when we hover the mouse over the object (like it does in MT4)
What you are showing is not a solution, you are turning on the description of the objects as text in the whole chart, that will just create a mess.
I don´t know what criteria MT5 uses to decide to save the name you give to an object on the chart.
For example I like to name support and resistance lines.
But I never know when MT5 will decide to save ir or not.
For example in this images I will attach here perhaps you will understand it better.
One of the lines I renamed to "High Volume Support" and pressed OK, but then when I hovered the mouse over it, it did not display the new name, just a generic automatic given name.
Then I renamed the line above it to "High Volume High" and pressed ok, but this time MT5 decided to save the new name, you can see that when I hovered the mouse over the line.
