Search error happens quite often
I have no problem with that -
It may be website was updated for some short period of time, and the search feature was unavailable because of that.
Huh... I have it again and again right now.
I feel I asked too many questions and wore out my welcome somehow. Nobody notified me though... is it possible that an admin denies me the search function if I ask too many noob questions? It was just getting interesting. But as I said I am not aware that I was spamming. Just asking questions to get a clue in what direction to look for information...
Huh... I have it again and again right now.
What browser are you using ?
Firefox but I use it all the time and it worked for weeks. But you are right with the android phone it works... Okay so now I have logged off on the phone...
still the same error in Firefox. Same in Edge...
Nooooo! It's the VPN. But why does it work on the Android then???? Same VPN there. Oh wait it says it went off after the update.
Okay Android. VPN on... huh. Here it still works
So, result: Works on Android phone with or without the VPN...
Works on Edge without VPN, but not with it
Works on Firefox without VPN, but not with it.
Come on...
So now I have to contact the VPN-Provider, right? I mean it worked before the update...
Thanks for your help by the way.
Weird , i doubt the location affects the search results in mql5 though . Im not familiar with VPN apps , does it allow tunneling specific applications or is it universal to the device ? (or a router vpn)
Hello,
I have this problem, figured maybe there is something updated with the search? It is difficult to use this site without the search. I was hoping somebody could tell me why that is or look into it.
Thanks in advance.