Once i click button EA Runs in to access violation error.
string sepChar="_"; ushort m_sep;
If i comment out the stringsplit then error does not occur. Cannot figure out whats wrong here is how sepChar and m_sep are defined.
try replacing mystring with a fixed string like "hello_world" and see if the problem is solved. In which case it is something to do with the &sparam being passed.
try declaring the array and the character locally to rule out any issues there...
try replacing mystring with a fixed string like "hello_world" and see if the problem is solved. In which case it is something to do with the &sparam being passed.
try declaring the array and the character locally to rule out any issues there...
I have replaced the mystring with "Hello_world" no the issue remains same.
Declared the array and characters locally same issue happens.
both of this ways not worked :( tnx for help.
The ea runs with OnTimer is that may creating the issue? Totally lost.
I have replaced the mystring with "Hello_world" no the issue remains same.
Declared the array and characters locally same issue happens.
both of this ways not worked :( tnx for help.
The ea runs with OnTimer is that may creating the issue? Totally lost.
are you able to post the whole thing, then it can be run to rule out your environment
and are you on the latest version of MT4
are you able to post the whole thing, then it can be run to rule out your environment
and are you on the latest version of MT4
Can't post the whole code its one of my clients. But i am literally sure the error at stringsplit.
OnTimer just executes the function and graphical design. I have buttons named properly but as seen above even with local string it went to fail.
Now i am generating new file to see if its going to happen will post that one here
Im with a build of 1320.
Can't post the whole code its one of my clients. But i am literally sure the error at stringsplit.
OnTimer just executes the function and graphical design. I have buttons named properly but as seen above even with local string it went to fail.
Now i am generating new file to see if its going to happen will post that one here
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| StringSplitBug.mq4 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict input string Markets = "EURUSD,EURJPY,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCHF,GBPCAD"; input int start_x = 10; input int start_y = 100; input int RowGap = 20; bool UseCombinedAlerts = false; string sep=","; ushort u_sep; string sepChar="_"; ushort m_sep; string Pairs[]; string resultArr[]; string y[]; double LastAlert[][6]; datetime DateToStop = D'2020.12.23 00:00:00'; datetime Current_time; datetime td_start,td_stop; datetime sCurrent_time; datetime st_start,st_stop; bool gGoodTime; bool IsFirstLoad = true; string symbol; double AlertLog[1]; bool UpAlert[][6]; bool DnAlert[][6]; datetime LoadBar; int CustomPairIndex; datetime LastAlertTime[][6]; int LastBarDir[][6]; int LastCrossDir[][6]; int LastTdiCrossDir[][6]; int Alerts[][6]; datetime LastAlertMarker[][6]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES GlobalTF; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer ArrayInitialize(LastAlertTime,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(LastAlert,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(UpAlert,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(DnAlert,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(LastCrossDir,3); ArrayInitialize(LastBarDir,3); ArrayInitialize(LastTdiCrossDir,3); ArrayInitialize(Alerts,3); ArrayInitialize(LastAlertMarker,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayFree(y); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"Quants_"); IsFirstLoad = true; EventSetMillisecondTimer(5); u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0); int k=StringSplit(Markets,u_sep,Pairs); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- button_create("Quants_All_Delete",430,28,80,30,"DELETE ALL","DELETE ALL",clrWhite,clrGray,6,false); for(int i = 0; i <= 5; ++i) { switch(i) { case 1: TDI1(PERIOD_M5); break; case 2: TDI1(PERIOD_M15); break; case 3: TDI1(PERIOD_M30); break; case 4: TDI1(PERIOD_H1); break; default: break; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Alert("ok"); m_sep = StringGetCharacter(sepChar,0); string mystring = sparam; ArrayResize(resultArr,10000); Print(sparam); int k = StringSplit(sparam,m_sep,resultArr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int TDI1(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _TimeFrame) { /* if(!_IsNewBar) return 0; */ int temp_y = 0; int size = ArraySize(Pairs); int Positioner = 0; int TFindex = 0; if(IsFirstLoad) { ArrayResize(LastAlert,size,3); ArrayResize(Alerts,size,3); ArrayResize(LastAlertTime,size,3); ArrayResize(LastBarDir,size,3); ArrayResize(LastCrossDir,size,3); ArrayResize(LastTdiCrossDir,size,3); ArrayResize(LastAlertMarker,size,EMPTY_VALUE); } for(int pair = 0; pair < ArraySize(Pairs) ; pair++ ) { symbol = Pairs[pair]; switch(_TimeFrame) { case PERIOD_M5: Positioner = 178; TFindex = 1; break; case PERIOD_M15: Positioner = 283; TFindex = 2; break; case PERIOD_M30: Positioner = 398; TFindex = 3; break; case PERIOD_H1: Positioner = 508; TFindex = 4; break; default: break; } button_create("Quants_Clearer"+"_"+IntegerToString(pair)+"_"+TFindex,start_x+Positioner+75, start_y+temp_y+3, 17, 17,"X","" , clrWhite, clrGray, 7, false); temp_y+=RowGap; } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void button_create(string name, int offX, int offY, int width, int height, string text, string tip, color clr1, color clr2, int font_size=10,bool _State = false) { ObjectCreate(name, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, offX); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, offY); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height); ObjectSetString( 0, name, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, font_size); ObjectSetString( 0, name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clr1); // Text color ObjectSetString( 0, name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, ""); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clr2); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrDarkGray); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_STATE, _State); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED, false); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false); ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_ZORDER, 5); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Does the debugger help?
No. So weirdly above file gets compiled and executed correctly and it works without any problem.. But i get in to error with same functions in my original EA.
I just copy pasted the OnTimer and OnChart.. It works with this file while not working with previous one? weird.
The other one using several arrays 2d arrays. Is that running out of memory?
Both files have the same way with function calls and structure
No. So weirdly above file gets compiled and executed correctly and it works without any problem.. But i get in to error with same functions in my original EA.
I just copy pasted the OnTimer and OnChart.. It works with this file while not working with previous one? weird.
The other one using several arrays 2d arrays. Is that running out of memory?
Both files have the same way with function calls and structure
have you stepped through with the debugger as Carl suggested, you should do that.
also if you are using any dlls you may want to try it with them.
have you stepped through with the debugger as Carl suggested, you should do that.
also if you are using any dlls you may want to try it with them.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, Having one issue everything seems ok untill it goes through StringSplit function.
Can anyone please help?