Once i click button EA Runs in to access violation error. - page 2

Ferhat Mutlu:
Let me see. No, There is not any dll attached to the file

ok, nothing more I can suggest you will have to work through and eliminate the other parts of the code.  gl

 
Thank you. I think i will slowly start getting things in to working file and figure it out there.
Thanks a lot for the help

 
I have solved the bug still don't know the exact reason but once i removed few unused arrays from the file. It stop giving me that error. I think it might be too many arrays initialized and memory leak somewhere.

