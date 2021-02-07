How to limit function of Demo EA type of utility

I'm an EA seller  My EA has been sold, my EA is for manual backtest in strategy mode only, not for the real graphs, the problem is that when someone downloads my demo version of EA, they got fully functional. So, I want to limit them to use only some function. what should I do?

 

Example  My EA working

 
Your not allowed to restrict it
 
How I get the permission to do it?  My EA is using for strategy mode only, not for the real trade. 

 
You dont
 
Why this EA can do it ?

this EA look like my function but he can limit 10 order in version demo download

 
why need restriction? if your EA is that good, people will purchase it... likewise..

 
The buy version and the demo version must only be used in strategy mode, but the demo version All functions can be used just like the buy one.  Who will buy the paid version?

 
This is not an EA that trades by itself, but a tool to support manual trading. Therefore it is why it is not checked like a normal EA.
 
But the full version of this ea does not have an order limit.  While the demo version is limited to 10order

 

It seems that the T&Cs may have been tweaked since I last looked.. as before you were not allowed to make any restrictions to market products. However, this seems to have been watered down in the rules.

To achieve what you want you need to check if the Ea is running in the tester or not, you can do that by looking it up.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/mql5_programm_info


but you need to comply with the Rules which means you cannot restrict by symbol or timeframe etc.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules

