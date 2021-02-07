How to limit function of Demo EA type of utility
Example My EA working
I'm an EA seller My EA has been sold, my EA is for manual backtest in strategy mode only, not for the real graphs, the problem is that when someone downloads my demo version of EA, they got fully functional. So, I want to limit them to use only some function. what should I do?
Your not allowed to restrict it
How I get the permission to do it? My EA is using for strategy mode only, not for the real trade.
How I get the permission to do it? My EA is using for strategy mode only, not for the real trade.
I'm an EA seller My EA has been sold, my EA is for manual backtest in strategy mode only, not for the real graphs, the problem is that when someone downloads my demo version of EA, they got fully functional. So, I want to limit them to use only some function. what should I do?
why need restriction? if your EA is that good, people will purchase it... likewise..
It seems that the T&Cs may have been tweaked since I last looked.. as before you were not allowed to make any restrictions to market products. However, this seems to have been watered down in the rules.
To achieve what you want you need to check if the Ea is running in the tester or not, you can do that by looking it up.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/mql5_programm_info
but you need to comply with the Rules which means you cannot restrict by symbol or timeframe etc.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I'm an EA seller My EA has been sold, my EA is for manual backtest in strategy mode only, not for the real graphs, the problem is that when someone downloads my demo version of EA, they got fully functional. So, I want to limit them to use only some function. what should I do?