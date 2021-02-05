is my signal live? it is yellow

Hello, I have failed many times with this signal. It is not doing anything.

What do I do if it does not open any trades? Do I get a refund?

 
Deve Karuna:

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

hello Eleni,

Thank you.  I have done all of the above.. It says synchronization done properly. but still no trades  


 
what color should the dot before the name of the signal be? it is yellow. Is that correct?
 
Deve Karuna:
The color has nothing to do with anything, yellow are live signals, green are demo.

The thing is that the signal you are copying has no open trades right now, so what do you expect to copy?

 

Thank you, Eleni,

I will wait and see what happens on Monday. the mql5 video shows the signal once live as green  . that's why I asked if  the yellow is a problem.

