is my signal live? it is yellow
Deve Karuna:
Hello, I have failed many times with this signal. It is not doing anything.
What do I do if it does not open any trades? Do I get a refund?
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
what color should the dot before the name of the signal be? it is yellow. Is that correct?
Deve Karuna:
what color should the dot before the name of the signal be? it is yellow. Is that correct?
what color should the dot before the name of the signal be? it is yellow. Is that correct?
The color has nothing to do with anything, yellow are live signals, green are demo.
The thing is that the signal you are copying has no open trades right now, so what do you expect to copy?
Thank you, Eleni,
I will wait and see what happens on Monday. the mql5 video shows the signal once live as green . that's why I asked if the yellow is a problem.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I have failed many times with this signal. It is not doing anything.
What do I do if it does not open any trades? Do I get a refund?