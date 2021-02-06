please help me compute the swap
xxxUSD = $10 per pip per lot so $1 per point
Swap Rate x $ per point x lots = $ per night
so -3.36 x 1 x 10 = -33.6 $ per night
multiply by number of nights say 4
divide by the prevailing EURUSD rate say 1.2
in this case -33.6 x 4 / 1.2 = -112 Euros
your unknowns are:
Swap Rate was it the same every night?
Prevailing EURUSD rate each time swap is applied
Number of nights = see rollover time of broker
- www.mql5.com
xxxUSD = $10 per pip per lot so $1 per point
Swap Rate x $ per point x lots = $ per night
so -3.36 x 1 x 10 = -33.6 $ per night
multiply by number of nights say 4
divide by the prevailing EURUSD rate say 1.2
in this case -33.6 x 4 / 1.2 = -112 Euros
your unknowns are:
Swap Rate was it the same every night?
Prevailing EURUSD rate each time swap is applied
Number of nights = see rollover time of broker
thanks a lot
the swap rate is fixed (at least during the tested period).
for the EURUSD conversion rate when the swap is applied, is it at midnight precisely ?
and when is applied the 3 day rollover ? is it each night for three consecutive nights? or is it once on wednesday (rollover = 3) ? Or sometime else ?
thanks so much
thanks a lot
the swap rate is fixed (at least during the tested period).
for the EURUSD conversion rate when the swap is applied, is it at midnight precisely ?
and when is applied the 3 day rollover ? is it each night for three consecutive nights? or is it once on wednesday (rollover = 3) ? Or sometime else ?
thanks so much
all of that depends on the broker but the 3 day swap is normally applied as a single amount and not spread across 3 days
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ok I open trades on monday at 00:00 and I close them on Friday at 20:59
now i'm trying to find the swap value computationally.
here is what we know :
the swap for long is -3.36 (only buys traded)
the mode is POINTS (SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE = 1) .
there is a 3 days rollover (SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS on wednesdays = 3)
lot is 10.0
the swap for the first order is -138.69€
Pair is GBPUSD.
Account is in EUROS.
no matter what I try to compute, i can't figure out that amount (-138.69€)
If someone could help me that would be greatly appreciated.
thanks
Jeff