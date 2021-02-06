please help me compute the swap

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ok I open trades on monday at 00:00 and I close them on Friday at 20:59

now i'm trying to find the swap value computationally.

here is what we know :

the swap for long is -3.36 (only buys traded)

the mode is POINTS (SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE  = 1) .

there is a 3 days rollover (SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS  on wednesdays = 3)

lot is 10.0

the swap for the first order is -138.69€

Pair is GBPUSD.

Account is in EUROS.


no matter what I try to compute, i can't figure out that amount (-138.69€)


If someone could help me that would be greatly appreciated.

thanks

Jeff

 

xxxUSD = $10 per pip per lot so $1 per point

Swap Rate x $ per point x lots = $ per night

so   -3.36  x 1 x 10 =  -33.6 $ per night

multiply by number of nights  say 4 

divide by the prevailing EURUSD rate  say 1.2

in this case  -33.6 x 4 / 1.2 = -112 Euros

your unknowns are:   

Swap Rate was it the same every night?

Prevailing EURUSD rate each time swap is applied

Number of nights = see rollover time of broker 

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Paul Anscombe:

xxxUSD = $10 per pip per lot so $1 per point

Swap Rate x $ per point x lots = $ per night

so   -3.36  x 1 x 10 =  -33.6 $ per night

multiply by number of nights  say 4 

divide by the prevailing EURUSD rate  say 1.2

in this case  -33.6 x 4 / 1.2 = -112 Euros

your unknowns are:   

Swap Rate was it the same every night?

Prevailing EURUSD rate each time swap is applied

Number of nights = see rollover time of broker 

thanks a lot

the swap rate is fixed (at least during the tested period).

for the EURUSD conversion rate when the swap is applied, is it at midnight precisely ?

and when is applied the 3 day rollover ? is it each night for three consecutive nights? or is it once on wednesday (rollover = 3) ? Or sometime else ?

thanks so much

 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

thanks a lot

the swap rate is fixed (at least during the tested period).

for the EURUSD conversion rate when the swap is applied, is it at midnight precisely ?

and when is applied the 3 day rollover ? is it each night for three consecutive nights? or is it once on wednesday (rollover = 3) ? Or sometime else ?

thanks so much

all of that depends on the broker but the 3 day swap is normally applied as a single amount and not spread across 3 days

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