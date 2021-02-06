Paste code Alt+S
Correct algorithm:
-> type text -> -> insert the MQL5 code into the window that appears ->
Thank you for your effort, this would all be easer if i could just paste the code. your reply seam to only confuse me. Also how can every one else have figured this out. I am on my third day trying to figure this out ,-> what does that mean to me that states minus greater than. Is there some directions or something i have missed, how does every one else know how to do this and i can not find out how. Why is this such a difficult thing. please there has to be something that I am missing. I just need to know how to get my EA to allow me to use it on more than one chart. And I can find no information on how this can work, I made a post and then was told that that post was not good enough. So now I am not only trying to solve my first issue now I have an a second ones. and the truth is just let me put my code question in with the knowledge I have to do such things and if i am lucky I can find an answer. It seams simple on this end. Now I have multiple things i am trying to solve things that other people have no problem with and for some unknow the place I am turning to for help has only made it more of a problem. You should I hope understand that this whole EA thing is going to bring in people that have no clue but would love to learn and become more secure in there life. A little bit of this understanding can go a long way. I have no Idea what your reply is trying to tell me. So lets start in a simple spot lets say that I have my code in copy mode
and i am ready to paste it into my forum question area what do I do next in order to get my code so that you the forum are happy with the way it looks. Please explain it in a way a simple person can follow.
ALT+S can mean to many things and upon trying every combination the ALT+S thing does not work. Lets say you asked me what 4+4 is and I said" a number" . look at like you have to teach me how to
count on my fingers, I obviously do not know this trick. I am sorry I do not know I would love to just pay some one to tell me but money is tough to cone by when you have very little to begin with that is what got me start in this whole thing to begin with. One other problem I EA is as simple as it can get but it works and I am learning, My broker is emailing me telling me he is going to pull the plug on my account because it is sending him to many messages. I know that I have nothing in my code that sends him messages. I would love to show you my code but that is the prior problem. It is not sending requests its sending him messages. Like how are you today the market is moving. Im talking real messages like to there in box. Like spamming them, According to them.
I don't understand why you are finding this so difficult to do.
Press the Alt key and keep it pressed and press the s key so that you have both keys pressed at the same time.
Do you not see a box open where you can paste your code?
I am looking for some information on the Alt+S copy and paste into this forum function/button. I have tried these combinations and the results were bad.
1 copy code open edit post click on page then hit Alt =/+ key then Shift S in order to Alt+S and that did nothing.
2. copy code click edit page paste code push ALT (no plus sign) S and that erased my code
3. copy code click on edit page then ALT (no Plus sign)S that did nothing.
4. copy code push ALT(no + sign )S click on edit click on page then ALT(no plus sign)S and that did nothing.
5, ALT(no + Sign)S on the code editor no click on edit page then ALT(no plus sign)S and nothing.
I would like to make a post but I was told not to just paste the code in but to use the ALT+S button.
I have no Idea what this means and I have tried the options above and I have looked for some information on this but I have had no luck.
Thank you if you can help.