Automated Trading Championship 2011: How to Participate in the Competition
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Only a week has passed since the beginning of the registration, and already more than 250 people have expressed their desire to compete for the ATC prizes. More than a hundred of them have submitted their information and have been accepted after their data were checked by a moderator.
But based on the experience of the previous Automated Trading Championships, we known that a significant portion of those willing to participate in the competition couldn't complete the registration stage. We will try to describe all the aspects of how to register and fill out personal data to help everyone easily join the new race.
What you need to do in order to participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2011:
Registration
The Championship website at championship.mql5.com is tightly integrated into MQL5.community. Therefore, there are two ways to submit an application for participation:
OpenID
MQL5.community now supports a new convenient way of authentication, which was earlier announced in our forum. If you do not have an mql5.com account, and want to take part in the Championship (as well as become a member of the MQL5.community) we recommend that you use the convenience of this new technology.
The registration procedure using OpenID is pretty simple:
Benefits of OpenID:
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - How to Participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2011.
The Automated Trading Championship 2011 is sponsored by MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The media sponsor is Forex-TSD.