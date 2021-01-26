Inserting two RSI or similar indicator in same indicator window during visualisation of my EA instead of two windows which is created automatically.
saurabhsuman003 :
I have added two RSI indicators using two RSI handle variables and it creates two indicator windows. I want both RSI indicators to be in same window like in the second image. What changes should I make in my code for this to happen.
I have added two RSI indicators using two RSI handle variables and it creates two indicator windows. I want both RSI indicators to be in same window like in the second image. What changes should I make in my code for this to happen.
Example of indicator: Two iRSI in one subwindow
Рис. 1. Two iRSI in one subwindow
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I have added two RSI indicators using two RSI handle variables and it creates two indicator windows. I want both RSI indicators to be in same window like in the second image. What changes should I make in my code for this to happen.