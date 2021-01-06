Read lot size from standard form
- No.
- That form has nothing to do with EAs.
- Stop using one-click and Search for a GUI/Trade Assistant EA like mine (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 2018.01.14 and modified for screen resolution #75 2020.02.17
William Roeder:
- No.
- That form has nothing to do with EAs.
- Stop using one-click and Search for a GUI/Trade Assistant EA like mine (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 2018.01.14 and modified for screen resolution #75 2020.02.17
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Is there any way for the EA to read the lot size from the standard form in the graphic window before launch an order?
The idea is the possibility of manualy change volume of new operations without reboot the EA.
Standard form: