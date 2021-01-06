I just setup the MQL5 VPS for MT5 and started copying a signal but...
Mohamed Saraia:
...check it and then migrate the new settings and while getting back to it, i can see it is unchecked again!...
Migrate to MQL5 VPS?
If yes so you should check all the information in VPS journal/logs.
----------------
And check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
hi
as described in the title
I got an error message as a notification saying that "signalname: failed to copy a trade #1234567"
I was opening the mt5 on my pc and while inspecting the settings i found that the "enable realtime signal subscription" is not checked but I tried many time to check it and then migrate the new settings and while getting back to it, i can see it is unchecked again!
what is the reason for the failure of copying??
and another question please
if my account have $1000.00 and the signal provider's account that I copy from have $5000.00 how to adjust this thing to copy only 25% only of the provider's lot?
Thanks in front.
Follow the instructions posted by Sergey above.
Also have in mind that after migration to MQL5 VPS the Enable realtime signal subscription option, is unticked locally in your computer and must remain like that, because if you tick it again you will copy the signal twice.
As for copying ratio and lot size, this is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
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hi
as described in the title
I got an error message as a notification saying that "signalname: failed to copy a trade #1234567"
I was opening the mt5 on my pc and while inspecting the settings i found that the "enable realtime signal subscription" is not checked but I tried many time to check it and then migrate the new settings and while getting back to it, i can see it is unchecked again!
what is the reason for the failure of copying??
and another question please
if my account have $1000.00 and the signal provider's account that I copy from have $5000.00 how to adjust this thing to copy only 25% only of the provider's lot?
Thanks in front.