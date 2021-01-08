Why are my purchased indicators missing? - page 2

Eleni Anna Branou:

You are logged into your MQL5 account here in MQL5.com, but you are not in your MT4/5 terminal.

Go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Don't use double spacing, when you post in the forum, its annoying!

Hello Eleni-

I am following all your steps but still to no success. 

I logged in (Go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.) and the Indicators are still not there. 

Please advise.

Thank you

Gregg

 
If your indicator is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2186590/market

you should be able to install it in your MT4/5 terminal, otherwise it was purchased under a different MQL5 account.

 
Eleni-

Thank you in advance 

 
Stop writting personal information and product names here in the forum.

The forum does not offer personalized support, but general help and advice.

I said twice so far, that if your required indicator is not under this account, it was purchased with another (its against MQL5.com rules to have more than 1 MQL5 accounts) and there is nothing we can do.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2186590/market

 
How can you say you cannot help me to access products I purchased?  I purchased them.  I was not trying to violate any rules.  I had no reason to open more than one account but for some reason it worked out that way .

Why are you being so difficult and rude,  I have been nothing polite to you and you are treating me like I am a child.   I do not apprreciate it.  And if you can help me , please forward my issue to someone who can. 

I provided personal information only to give you the information to resolve this issue, which you have been unwilling or unable to do so far. I am taking all the steps you have suggested. 

Thank you. 

Gregg

 
First of all I am not a MQL5.com employee, I am a simple (older) member like you, who granted the moderator status due to extensive use of these services and some experience.

So, I am not obligated to help you, I am doing it because I want to help, but that doesn't mean that I have time to waste.

I've told you that if your purchase isn't under this particular account of yours (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2186590/market), you've probably purchased it under a different MQL5 account.

In that case, you need to login into your MT4/5 terminal with that other account and you will find it under your purchases.

Finally I am not being rude, I simply told you that personal information like emails and product names are not allowed in the forum. This is nothing personal against you, its a universal rule for all MQL5 members.
 
Well then, I need to communicate with an MQL5.com employee who can access my other MQL5 account with the aforementioned Indicators. 

I don't have the account # or password which I have made tried to make clear. 

There has to be record of my 5 purchases listed above and there has to be an employee who can access my purchase history.

Thank you

-Gregg 

 
Gregg,

Have you tried contacting MQL5 support at:

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact


Thnx

