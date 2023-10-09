Error connecting MT4 to market Error 403 and 443 - urgent

New comment
 

Hi

I cannot connect to the market on MT4 anymore and i cannot download any expert advisor or indicator

it was working fine before

Please check attached screenshot and let me know about the solution for this


 
Zaherazr:

Hi

I cannot connect to the market on MT4 anymore and i cannot download any expert advisor or indicator

it was working fine before

Please check attached screenshot and let me know about the solution for this

I have reported this as a problem to MQL5 technicians, I hope they will fix it soon.

 
Please get back to me as soon as possible as I cannot download my purchased items as well
 
I have the same issue, please let me know if you got the answer, this is ridiculous I can't access any of my purchases.. 
 

I receive the same error


 
having the same issue here.  driving me NUTS!
 
I have the same problem!!! Help me soon!!!
 
everytime i try to host a VPS this error comes.Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'www.mql5.com' (www.mql5.com:443 failed)
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
 
I've been informed that the (www.mql5.com:443 failed) issue has been fixed.
 
I am having the same issue and error message,  Please any fix for this?
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
I've been informed that the (www.mql5.com:443 failed) issue has been fixed.

Are we to do anything on our system to fix the issue?

12
New comment