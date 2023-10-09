Error connecting MT4 to market Error 403 and 443 - urgent - page 2
I am having the same issue and error message, Please any fix for this?
error 403 means: no internet access.
It may be the following -
1. You did not set your Metatrader in correct way (you should fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and not an email; you should have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your computer, and more):
2. Your antivirus or firewall is blocking the access to the Market tab (switch antivirus/firewall off, and find the other antivirus which will not block your access to the Market tab internet).
3. You are using VPS which was blocked by the service (look at the post #19). Yes, some external VPS providers were blocked from the Market by MQ. You may write to the service desk, and if it is confirmed (if your VPS provider was banned from the service) so you can change VPS company provider for example.
It works now, my firewall was blocking access but I wonder why as it was working before and I didn't make any changes on the firewall rules. The steps I took are as follows in case this is useful to someone else. I switched off the firewall and restarted my system, opened MT4 to check and all my purchased items appeared. I then reactivated on my firewall and tested again after restarting my system and they are still showing in the market tab.
After hours of troubleshooting...I have got my market to work.
I connected to hotspot through my phone. So I used a different internet service.
My home internet is a mesh so that may be the issue. But I can now download my EA's from my account.
You should try changing your MQL5 VPS to another server (Change Server) and try migrating again.
