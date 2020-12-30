Cloud charging too much and doing no work at all
I've been trying to use the cloud network for backtest and it takes forever to do a one year test with only 3 variables that goes from 1 to 30 with 2 steps in a non 24/7 market.
Sometimes it goes pretty fast and it charges me only 0.05cents and sometimes it takes several minutes to just start the process and if i stop it after 3/4min of pure loading it charges me almost a dollar for a backtest that i just did 10min ago for 0.05 cents.
The expected time sometimes is 5min and sometimes is 6hours! to do the exact same backtest, it charges so much and do absolutely nothing, if i knew the cloud would be so bad i would have use it my own pc, since it takes "only" 2hours to do the backtest instead of 6.
i should add that when it charges me a lot and does nothing at all it uses like 65agents, when it fast it uses 130/190 agents. I am using fast genetic algorithm.
Just look in here: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/lityuz/agents/jobs
There you'll find a detailed accounting.
Take a look at this, most of this tests had the exact same parameters, i was testing to see how much it would charge me and how long it would take, some of this tests i just clicked start and immediately clicked stop and it charged me more than the ones that i actually went through. It seems like it charges me more when it uses 65 agents instead of 100+ and it also has a much longer expected time when it use 65. How do i make sure that when i backtest the cloud uses more than 65 agents of the 10k+ available? If there is no way to do that, than the cloud is useless since it charges a lot and the expected time its more than 6 hours when it decides to use only 65 agents. In comparison when i use my pc and laptop it takes 3 hours to backtest with the exact parameters i used with the cloud, when the cloud randomly decides to use 100+ agents it takes 5 minutes tops and it charges me less than 0,10 cents.
Sorry, i wasn't sure where to post this question, it wont happen again
