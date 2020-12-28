Not defined parameters works
Hi guys,
in my code I have this:
I am in debug mode.
As you can see, even if DarkBlue is not defined, it works giving the right value to colour.
Am I missing something?
Thanks
Hi !
And with clr prefix ? Like clrDarkBlue, do you have same thing ?
Same behaviour but in this case the crlDarkBlue is in red, recognized by the IDE
clrDarkBlue is a color. Why are you assigning it to an int?
it was a try.
To be honest teh first try was with the cast like
color=(int)clrRedDark but it worked anyway also without cast.
In the guide it says :
The color type is intended for storing information about color and occupies 4 bytes in memory. The first byte is ignored, the remaining 3 bytes contain the RGB-components.
Color constants can be represented in three ways: literally, by integers, or by name (for named Web-colors only).
and it is working.
The problem is not about clrRedDark ( even if I do not know where it is defined), it works with RedDark too
