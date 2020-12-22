Bane Strength Index.mq4 - Change visual display of the data
Nelson Tan: So my request is simply …
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Please use the link button (Control+K) See the difference? https://www.forex-indikatoren.com/bane-strength-index
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You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help 2017.04.21
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Hi budding MQL4 programmers,
Please download Bane Strength Index.mq4 at https://www.forex-indikatoren.com/bane-strength-index for your reference. When the indicator is loaded to MT4, it looks like this:
Ignore the last negative number (which reads -1.5716) and focus on the positive and 1st negative number (the middle one). I explain later.
It resembles bear_bulls_power.mq4 in the way it displays histogram bars but this is a totally different indicator. I appreciate any help from programmers to change it to display as a 2-colour histogram like this:
For the 2-colour histogram to work:
1) When the positive number is bigger than the negative number, histogram turns green.
2) When the negative number is bigger than the positive number, histogram turns red.
So my request is simply retain the indicator's algorithm and change its visual display. I hope it's not a big ask and you're up for a challenge. Many thanks.