Trouble copying a trader mt5

Hi
Yesterday, a trader's signal was copied
But I have not entered any deals

Although all settings are correct

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

  1. Check the subscription procedure ince again (just in case you missed something);
  2. check Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal/logs) for possible error writen.
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
I have not subscribed to MQL5 VPS
You previously purchased rdp and downloaded mt5
And I made all the required settings
Unfortunately, no deals are entered into with me
 

I also did a one day subscription to mql5 vps

 

1 Day?

Yesterday was a Sunday. Was there any trades on a Sunday?

 
Mohammed Anan:

I also did a one day subscription to mql5 vps

As I told you on the post above: read/check Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal/logs) for possible error and for everything (which trades were opened by signal provider and why those trades were skipped for you, and more).

Because no one here knows any technical details related to your settings,. subscription and journals/logins. You know them only so you can try to fix the reasin vy yourself by reading the Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal/logs).

read this post #26 about the "proofs".

