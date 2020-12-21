Trouble copying a trader mt5
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
---------------
- Check the subscription procedure ince again (just in case you missed something);
- check Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal/logs) for possible error writen.
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
1 Day?
Yesterday was a Sunday. Was there any trades on a Sunday?
I also did a one day subscription to mql5 vps
As I told you on the post above: read/check Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal/logs) for possible error and for everything (which trades were opened by signal provider and why those trades were skipped for you, and more).
Because no one here knows any technical details related to your settings,. subscription and journals/logins. You know them only so you can try to fix the reasin vy yourself by reading the Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal/logs).
read this post #26 about the "proofs".
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
this signal : <Deleted>
Although all settings are correct
<Image deleted>