Need Help on Syntax for Event Handlers Definition and Declaration

New comment
 

Good day fellow traders and programmers

I am new to MQL programming and am currently adapting a forex position calculator developed by a broker for my own usage. Below is my adapted section of code:


========================================================= start of code =========================================================================

   ........  (some code here)

   ........   (some code here)

   virtual bool      Create(const long chart, const string name, const int subwin, const int x1, const int y1);

   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam);   

// Gets values from lines, recalculates position size, and updates values in the panel.

   virtual void      RefreshValues();  

   virtual bool      SaveSettingsOnDisk();

   virtual bool      LoadSettingsFromDisk();

   virtual bool      DeleteSettingsFile();

   virtual bool   Run() {SeekAndDestroyDuplicatePanels(); return(CAppDialog::Run());}

   virtual void      IniFileLoad() {CAppDialog::IniFileLoad();InitObjects();} // Sets panel elements that changed based on changes in input parameters, overwriting the INI settings.

   virtual void      HideShowMaximize(bool max);

   string              IniFileName(void) const;

   virtual void      UpdateFixedSL();

   virtual void      UpdateFixedTP();

   virtual void      FixatePanelPosition() {if (!m_minimized) m_norm_rect.SetBound(m_rect); else m_min_rect.SetBound(m_rect);} // Used to fixate panel's position after calling Move(). Otherwise, unless the panel gets dragged by mouse, its position isn't remembered properly in the INI file.

   virtual void      UpdateScriptTPEdit(int i);

   virtual void      UpdateScriptTPShareEdit(int i);

   virtual void      SetPanelTitleBarLayout();

   // Remember the panel's location to have the same location for minimized and maximized states.

           int       remember_top, remember_left;

private:     

   virtual void ShowMain();

   virtual void ShowRisk();

   virtual void ShowMargin();

   virtual void ShowSwaps();

   virtual void ShowScript();

   virtual void HideMain();

   virtual void HideRisk();

   virtual void HideMargin();

   virtual void HideSwaps();

   virtual void HideScript();


   virtual bool      CreateObjects();

   virtual bool      InitObjects();

   // Arranges panel objects on the panel.

   virtual void      MoveAndResize();

   virtual bool      DisplayValues();

   virtual void   SeekAndDestroyDuplicatePanels();

   virtual void      ProcessTPChange(const bool tp_button_click);


   virtual bool      ButtonCreate    (CButton&    Btn, int X1, int Y1, int X2, int Y2, string Name, string Text);

   virtual bool      CheckBoxCreate  (CCheckBox&  Chk, int X1, int Y1, int X2, int Y2, string Name, string Text);

   virtual bool      EditCreate      (CEdit&      Edt, int X1, int Y1, int X2, int Y2, string Name, string Text);

   virtual bool      LabelCreate     (CLabel&     Lbl, int X1, int Y1, int X2, int Y2, string Name, string Text);

   virtual void      Maximize();

   virtual void      Minimize();

   virtual void      ChangePanelBackgroundColor(color);

// Event handlers

   void OnEndEditEdtEntryLevel();

   void OnEndEditEdtSL();

   void OnEndEditEdtTP();

   void OnClickBtnOrderType();

   void OnClickBtnLines();

   void OnClickBtnAccount();

   bool OnClickShowOpenTrades(const long, const string, const int, const int, const int);

   void OnEndEditEdtCommissionSize();

   void OnEndEditEdtRiskPIn();

   

   ..........    (some code here)

   ..........    (some code here)


   EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(QCPositionSizeCalculator)

   ON_EVENT(ON_END_EDIT, m_EdtEntryLevel, OnEndEditEdtEntryLevel)

   ON_EVENT(ON_END_EDIT, m_EdtSL, OnEndEditEdtSL)

   ON_EVENT(ON_END_EDIT, m_EdtTP, OnEndEditEdtTP)

   ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK, m_BtnOrderType, OnClickBtnOrderType)

   ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK, m_BtnLines, OnClickBtnLines)

   ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK, m_BtnAccount, OnClickBtnAccount)

   ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK, m_BtnShowOpenTrades, OnClickShowOpenTrades(const long, const string, const int, const int, const int))        <=== line 131

   ON_EVENT(ON_END_EDIT, m_EdtCommissionSize, OnEndEditEdtCommissionSize)

   ON_EVENT(ON_END_EDIT, m_EdtRiskPIn, OnEndEditEdtRiskPIn)

========================================================= end of code =========================================================================


Upon compilation, compiler gives the following errors:


I would really appreciate if someone could help me on this. I have googled extensive a lot but found nothing that can help.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!

Use the CODE button


 
  
bool OnClickShowOpenTrades(const long, const string, const int, const int, const int);
That is a function/method declaration.
 ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK, m_BtnShowOpenTrades, OnClickShowOpenTrades(const long, const string, const int, const int, const int))        <=== line 131

That is a function call with an embedded declaration — garbage. Delete the declaration and pass a value.

 
William Roeder:
  That is a function/method declaration.

That is a function call with an embedded declaration — garbage. Delete the declaration and pass a value.

Thanks for the prompt feedback. I don't understand why values should be passed to function/method declaration. As far as I understand it, only the type of variables or object types is specified for the function/method declaration. Are you saying I should write the code as something like this:

ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK, m_BtnShowOpenTrades, OnClickShowOpenTrades(
0 , 
"Panel Caption Title" , 
0 , 
100 , 
100 ))
 
The sky is blue.
 Is the sky blue?
Delete the declaration and pass a value.
Are you saying I should write the code as something like this…

MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.

If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Code Base.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.08.21

 
William Roeder:
The sky is blue.
 Is the sky blue?
Delete the declaration and pass a value.
Are you saying I should write the code as something like this…

MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.

If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Code Base.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.08.21

Anyway, just forget about it. I have come up with a temporary alternative to solve it but still not solved completely my need yet. I want to create another panel window just below a main panel window. This second panel window is created upon clicking a button on the main window. My question is: Do I need to create just one class object or two class objects to create those two panel windows?
 
Forgetting about you.
New comment